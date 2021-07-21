Twitter to soon let users log-in using Google account

New Delhi: For the people who usually forget their social media passwords, the latest Twitter news may give you a reason to rejoice! The micro-blogging site that gives its users the option of choosing between their email ID and phone number to sign in followed by a password that they can`t afford to forget, will soon let its users sign in through their Google account.

According to Mashable India, things might get easier with Twitter log-ins in due time as the popular microblogging platform is reportedly working on a way to let users log in using a connected Google account.

Reportedly, the option has already been enabled on Twitter`s Beta app for Android users. The Beta version of the Twitter app currently lets users sign in with Google as one of the options, but it is speculated that for the iOS version of the app, an additional option could be added that will let users `Sign-in with Apple.` Twitter has not responded to this yet.

As per Mashable India, there is no word on when these new sign-in options will be rolling out to users, but since it is in beta, it might not be too long until the users will begin seeing it ready for the main app. Also Read: Ola Electric may deliver e-scooter at customers’ doorstep, check price, range and other details

If a user is already a part of Twitter`s Beta program, then it should be a must to update the Twitter app to version v9.3.0-beta.04, which is rolling out via the Google Play Store now. The users, who want to join the Twitter beta cycle, can sign up for the tester program. This will provide early access to some of Twitter`s test features. Also Read: Clubhouse to let anyone join without an invite, adds 10 million users since mid-May