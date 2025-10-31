Two AIs - Artificial Intelligence And Aspirational Indian Powering India Today: Bansuri Swaraj At TiEcon Delhi 2025

With the Narendra Modi government focusing on entrepreneurship, the country already has such an ecosystem in place that fosters innovation. Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj on Thursday said that India today is powered by two AIs and when the two meet, it accelerates the progress of the country. Speaking during TiEcon Delhi 2025, the BJP MP affirmed her faith in women-led development, saying that under Digital India, technology has become a tool for public good.

"India today is powered by two AIs- Artificial Intelligence and the Aspirational Indian. When the two meet, they accelerate progress. As we enter the decade of deeptech, women must be at the forefront because if we leave out half of our population, we are not building artificial intelligence, we are risking artificial ignorance. Women who were once silent engines of progress are now becoming focal visionaries in technology, and that shift is transforming India’s story. Under the Digital India vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, technology has become a tool for public good, empowering talent across the nation and ensuring equitable access for women," said Swaraj, after unveiling the 'Wired for Impact: Women in AI' report by Kalaari. The report recognizes and applauds the achievements of women leaders shaping India’s AI landscape.

With over 2000 delegates, TiEcon Delhi 2025 affirmed its position as one of the country's leading deeptech summit while shining a powerful spotlight on women-led innovation, AI inclusion, and financial leadership. The Wired for Impact report reveals that while women currently make up only one in five professionals in India’s technology workforce, this number is projected to grow nearly fourfold by 2027, with over 3.3 lakh women expected to hold AI roles. The report also found that AI/ML has emerged as the most preferred career track for women in technology, with 41% choosing it over other domains, a figure that even surpasses their male counterparts at 37%.

TiEcon Delhi 2025 brought together policymakers, investors, and founders on one platform, creating a powerful collective voice in support of India’s entrepreneurial growth. "We are gratified about the participation from corporates and in particular, key decision makers across the government department. Our startup pitching sessions highlighted breakthrough ideas and the investor community’s enthusiasm reaffirmed the immense potential that lies ahead for India’s innovation economy," said Geetika Dayal, Director General, TiE Delhi-NCR.

Speaking at the conference Vani Kola, MD, Kalaari Capital said, “Innovation reaches its full potential only when it reflects the diversity of those it serves. In India, women continue to be underrepresented in technology, especially in roles that require advanced technical skills or leadership. With AI specifically, underrepresentation doesn’t just limit participation; it limits perspective and, ultimately, impact. When the systems we build learn and reason from a narrow or biased worldview, they risk encoding those same limitations into the intelligence that shapes our future."

Experts noted that if India is to build better and more trustworthy AI for the world, diversity must be treated as a mission-critical KPI.