Ubisoft cancelled games: Six titles scrapped, including Prince of Persia: The sands of time remake; fans disappointed

Ubisoft cancelled games: The French video game publisher Ubisoft has cancelled several game projects as part of a major company restructuring, disappointing gamers around the world. In an announcement on January 21, 2026, the company confirmed that six games have been cancelled, including the highly anticipated Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

The move comes as Ubisoft reorganises its internal structure into five specialised “Creative Houses,” each focused on different genres and franchises. According to the company, these changes are designed to help improve creative output and place greater focus on the quality of future releases.

Six games cancelled

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Among the six games that have been scrapped, the most talked about is Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake, which many fans had been eagerly waiting for. The remake had been in development for several years and was expected to launch eventually, but Ubisoft said it no longer fits the company’s quality and strategic goals.

In addition to the remake, Ubisoft has cancelled four unannounced titles, including three new IPs, along with one mobile game that had not been publicly revealed.

The cancellations have led to disappointment within the gaming community, especially among those who were hoping to see these projects come to life. Social media posts from fans have expressed sadness and frustration over the news.