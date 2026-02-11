UIDAI’s new Aadhaar app features: How to change name, mobile number and home address without sharing photocopies

New Aadhaar App Features: Want to update the mobile number, name, or address linked to your Aadhaar but don’t have time to visit a centre? Is your old mobile number inactive? Or does the update process feel confusing and time-consuming?

Now, you may not need to visit an Aadhaar centre at all. The government has introduced a new feature to make updates easier and more accessible, especially for senior citizens, working professionals, and people living in remote areas. The aim is to reduce paperwork and simplify the entire process with a single, convenient solution.

To make the process simple and hassle-free, UIDAI has launched a new Aadhaar app. It offers features such as secure offline verification, selective data sharing, and mobile number updates. The app helps you manage your digital identity easily, safely, and conveniently, all from your smartphone.

New Aadhaar App Explained: Top features you should know

It is designed to make managing your Aadhaar simpler, safer, and more practical for daily use. UIDAI says that despite repeated warnings, many people still share photocopies of their Aadhaar for hotel check-ins, SIM cards, office verification, and other purposes. This increases the risk of data misuse.

With the new app, UIDAI aims to reduce this risk by offering offline Aadhaar verification. This means your identity can be confirmed without sharing your Aadhaar number or biometric details, making the process safer and more controlled.

Moreover, the new Aadhaar App also lets users update important details such as their mobile number and address. You can share Aadhaar information selectively through the app, without giving out physical copies.

How to change your name in New Aadhaar App

Step 1: Open the Aadhaar app and log in using your Aadhaar number and the OTP sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 2: Tap on the “Update Aadhaar Online” option and select “Name” from the list of update choices.

Step 3: Enter your correct name details carefully in the given field.

Step 4: Upload the required supporting documents and pay the applicable update fee.

Step 5: Submit your request and use the “Update Status” feature in the app to track the progress until the changes are finalised.

How to update your mobile number in New Aadhaar App

Step 1: Open the Aadhaar app and go to the “Update Aadhaar Online” section.

Step 2: Complete the verification process using either a face scan or the OTP sent to your registered number.

Step 3: After successful verification, enter your new mobile number along with the required details.

Step 4: Pay the applicable processing fee and submit your request.

Step 5: You can track the status of your mobile number update directly through the app.

How to update your home address in New Aadhaar App

Step 1: Open the Aadhaar app and log in to your account.

Step 2: Tap on the “Update Address Online” option.

Step 3: Enter your new address exactly as it appears on your supporting document.

Step 4: Upload the required proof of address and pay the applicable update fee.

Step 5: Once the payment is successful, submit your request.