UIDAI new Aadhaar app: mAadhaar is being discontinued; Do this NOW to transfer data from old app – Here’s how to download and set it up

UIDAI new Aadhaar app: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has officially announced that the mAadhaar app - used by millions of Indians to manage their Aadhaar identity on their phones - is being discontinued. UIDAI has asked users to move to the newly launched Aadhaar app, which is available on both Android and iPhone and comes with stronger security and privacy features. The switch is said to be urgent, as once mAadhaar goes offline, the old app will stop working entirely.

Why UIDAI is discontinuing the mAadhaar app

The old app had started feeling outdated. The new Aadhaar app has been built from scratch to better align with the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, with a stronger focus on privacy and sharing only the information that is actually needed. The app was launched by Minister of State Jitin Prasada and IT Secretary S Krishnan.

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UIDAI posted on X that the mAadhaar app is "retiring soon" and that the new Aadhaar app offers a smarter, faster, and more secure digital experience. The new app also supports multiple Indian languages to improve accessibility for users across the country.

The #mAadhaar App is retiring soon. Now experience a smarter, faster, and more secure digital journey with the new #AadhaarApp. From secure QR-based #Aadhaar sharing to enhanced privacy controls and seamless access to Aadhaar services — the new app is designed to make your… pic.twitter.com/snfeUx4Rgr — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) May 15, 2026

What’s new in the latest Aadhaar app?

The upgrade brings features that directly protect users’ daily privacy. The biggest new feature is QR-based Aadhaar sharing, which lets users verify their identity without exposing their full Aadhaar number. A “Selective Share” option allows users to choose exactly what details to share — name, photo, age, gender, address, mobile number, or Aadhaar status.

For apps or venues that require users to be 18+, the app can provide a “Verified Age” token without revealing the actual date of birth or Aadhaar number. No more handing hotel receptionists a photocopy of your card.

The app also includes face authentication, offline verification, and biometric lock controls — letting users lock fingerprint, iris, and face data to block unauthorised access. Users can also update their Aadhaar-linked mobile number and address directly through the app and add up to five family members under one account.

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How to download and set up the new Aadhaar app

Download the official “Aadhaar” app published by UIDAI from the Google Play Store (Android) or Apple App Store (iPhone).

Open the app and enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar.

Set up a PIN or biometric authentication (fingerprint/Face ID) for added security.

The new Aadhaar app does not automatically transfer data from mAadhaar. You will need to add your Aadhaar profile manually.

To do this, open the app, tap “Add Aadhaar”, enter your Aadhaar number, and complete OTP verification.

Keep in mind that no data from the mAadhaar app will carry over, including:

Stored QR codes

Downloaded Aadhaar PDFs

Saved or cached information

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If you manage Aadhaar profiles for family members, repeat the process separately for each person. Once everything is working properly in the new app, you can safely delete the old mAadhaar app.