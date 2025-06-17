UIDAI Set To Launch E-Aadhaar Revamp: No More Photocopies, App-Based QR Code Verification Coming Soon

E-Aadhaar Big Update: Good News for Aadhaar Card Holders! In the coming days, Aadhaar holders may no longer need to submit photocopies to verify their identity. As per reports, the UIDAI is launching a new mobile application that will enable users to share their Aadhaar details digitally. The app will offer the option to send either a complete or masked version of the Aadhaar using a secure QR code, simplifying the verification process.

Meanwhile, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is planning to roll out a streamlined update process by November this year, aimed at reducing the need for multiple visits to Aadhaar centres. Under this new protocol, individuals will be able to update details such as their address, phone number, name, and date of birth from the comfort of their homes.

The digital drive goes a step further. By November, the only time Aadhaar users will need to visit a centre is for biometric authentication—fingerprints and iris scans. This move by UIDAI aims to reduce paperwork, curb the chances of document forgery, and make the entire update process quicker and more efficient for citizens.

UIDAI will verified data directly from verified records such as birth certificates, driving licences, passports, PAN, PDS, and MNREGA. Discussions are also underway to integrate electricity bill databases to further simplify address verification. Adding further, discussions are in progress to incorporate electricity bill records to enhance user convenience.

Furthermore, the agency is also focusing on children’s biometric updates. Drives are being planned with school boards like CBSE to complete mandatory biometric enrolments for children aged five to seven and again at 15 to 17.