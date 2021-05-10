Unbelievable! Jeff Bezos used to write product reviews on Amazon

Before Jeff Bezos became a multi-billionaire, he used to write product reviews for Amazon and over a period of six years between 2000 and 2006, he reviewed non-fiction books, a novel, a movie, binoculars and even milk.

Unearthed by inc.com`s contributing editor Billy Murphy Jr, the old reviews by the world's richest man are genuine and are given five stars, which is the highest score for a review on the e-commerce platform.

Bezos is touted as Amazon`s 78,951,609th-ranked reviewer.

"I love milk so much that I`ve been drinking it since the day I was born. I don`t think it was Tuscan though," Bezos wrote in a product review for Tuscan Dairy Whole Vitamin D Milk.

In the movie `Life is Beautiful`, Bezos wrote: "Wow. A masterpiece. This movie is absolutely all it's cracked up to be. Hysterically funny and simultaneously a tear jerker -- it`s ultimately very uplifting. The cinematography is also fantastic -- amazing use of color.?"

While reviewing `Canon 18x50 Image Stabilization All-Weather Binoculars w/Case, Neck Strap & Batteries," Bezos wrote: Absolutely the best binoculars I`ve used. The problem with high power binoculars is that humans can't hold them steady, and that jitter makes it impossible to really look at something without a tripod".

Reviewing the book titled `The Proving Ground : The Inside Story of the 1998 Sydney to Hobart Race,` the Amazon founder wrote: "This book is about people -- an incredibly interesting assortment of determined, competitive people thrust into a circumstance more challenging and dangerous than any of them expected".

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed that it was Bezos`s own profile and the reviews are his own.

Live TV

#mute