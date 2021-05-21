Unbelievable! Jio offers unlimited internet, free calling at just Rs 39

In a bid to woo its customers, Reliance Jio has launched several affordable plans that cost less than Rs 100. The telecom behemoth has rolled out prepaid offers providing a slew of benefits only for JioPhone users. Jio has priced the newly launched plans at just Rs 39 and Rs 69.

Jio’s Rs 39 plan

Jio is offering a validity of 14 days with the Rs 39 prepaid plan, which offers 100 MB of high-speed data daily, unlimited calling and 14 days validity. Since you get 100 MB of data daily, this means that the plan offers a total of 1400 MB of high-speed data. After you exhaust the daily quota of 100 MB, the speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps.

Jio’s Rs 69 plan

Jio is offering another affordable plan at just Rs 69. The plan offers 0.5 high-speed data per day, which means that customers get a total of 7GB of high-speed data with the package. Users also get benefits such as unlimited calling and 14 days validity. Upon the exhaustion of high-speed data, users will be able to use the internet at a slower speed of 64 Kbps.

Besides the two newly launched offers, Jio is also offering 300 minutes of outgoing calls per month free to JioPhone customers. The freebie is provided to users who haven’t been able to recharge their accounts amid the pandemic. In this offer, users get 10 minutes of free calling every day. Jio had announced the initiative in partnership with Reliance Foundation.