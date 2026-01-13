Do You Know When The First Mobile Phone With Unlimited Storage Was Launched? Are Users Still Using It? – Explained

Smartphone With Unlimited Cloud Storage: In today’s fast-paced technological world, smartphones boast massive storage options, ranging from hundreds of gigabytes to even 1TB or 2TB, yet storage anxiety refuses to go away. Photos, videos, and apps still manage to fill up space faster than expected. Nearly a decade ago, however, a smartphone quietly offered a solution that felt almost unreal at the time. Google’s first Pixel phone arrived with a promise few could believe: unlimited cloud storage.

With no number attached to its name, the original Pixel stood apart from the crowd. While the industry later shifted toward paid cloud plans and larger internal memory, this phone carved out a special place in tech history. Even today, many users continue to rely on it, keeping its story alive through everyday use.

When Was the Mobile Phone With Unlimited Cloud Storage Launched?

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Tech giant Google launched the original Pixel and Pixel XL on October 4, 2016. With this launch, it introduced a feature that was truly special for its time. These phones offered free and unlimited cloud storage for photos and videos in original quality on Google Photos. This benefit was available for the lifetime of the device, meaning users did not have to worry about running out of space.

Google continued this feature on later Pixel models, up to the Pixel 5. With unlimited cloud storage, users could capture photos and videos freely, knowing their memories were safely stored. This simple idea made Pixel phones both popular and unique. (Also Read: WhatsApp Zero-Day Attack: Even Missed Or Incoming Voice Call Can Hack Your Smartphone; Here's How To Secure Device During Lohri)

Google End Unlimited Cloud Storage In 2021

Google continued to offer free unlimited cloud storage on Pixel phones until the Pixel 5. However, on June 1, 2021, the company announced the end of unlimited free cloud storage for all users. After this change, every Google account started getting 15GB of free storage across Photos, Drive, and Gmail. At the same time, Pixel 3 and older Pixel models were allowed to use unlimited original-quality cloud storage until January 31, 2022. This shift was part of Google’s plan to turn its cloud storage service into a paid offering, encouraging users to subscribe for additional storage.

What Google Pixel Users Get Today: Storage Explained

Currently, anyone who buys a Pixel smartphone gets 15GB of free storage per Google account for Photos, Drive, and Gmail. If users need more space, they have to pay for it. However, Google still provides unlimited storage in “Storage Saver” quality for Pixel 5 and older models. This means users can continue storing unlimited photos and videos on these older devices, but not in the original high-quality format.

Adding further, if you need more than 15GB of storage, you can purchase a Google One subscription, which offers various paid plans starting from 100GB or more, depending on your region. (Also Read: OPPO Reno15 Series Goes On Sale In India Alongside OPPO Enco Buds3 Pro+; Check Display, Camera, Battery, Price, And Bank Offers)

Are Users Still Using Old Google Pixel Phones?

Even after Google changed its policy, many people held on to their older Pixel smartphones. Over time, these devices found a new purpose, quietly serving as backup hubs for photos and videos. Even today, users rely on their old Pixels to store memories from their new devices, taking full advantage of the unlimited storage they once offered. The era of unlimited storage may be over, but this feature left a lasting mark, making the original Pixel phones one of the most memorable and cherished chapters in tech history.