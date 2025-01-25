Google Chrome Update: India's cybersecurity watchdog, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), has identified several vulnerabilities in the widely-used Google Chrome web browser. A fresh security alert has been issued for billions of Chrome users across all platforms—except iOS. These newly uncovered flaws could potentially be exploited by hackers, posing significant risks to user data and devices.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or cause denial of service (DoS) condition on the targeted system," the CERT-In team asserted.

Google Chrome Affected Version:

The vulnerabilities impact Google Chrome versions below 132.0.6834.110/111 on Windows and Mac, and versions below 132.0.6834.110 on Linux. Users running these versions are advised to update their browser immediately to avoid potential security risks and protect their devices and data from possible exploitation. This alert is critical for all individuals and organisations that use Google Chrome on their computers, whether they are running Windows, macOS, or Linux operating systems.

Google Chrome New Update:

Google Chrome has released a new update: version 132.0.6834.110/111 for Windows and Mac, and 132.0.6834.110 for Linux. This update will be available to everyone in the next few days or weeks. Another update for the Extended Stable version on Windows and Mac is also on its way.

How To Enable Automatic Google Chrome Updates

Step 1: Open the Play Store app on your Android device.

Step 2: Tap your profile icon in the top-right corner.

Step 3: Select Manage apps & device from the menu.

Step 4: Under Updates available, locate Google Chrome.

Step 5: Tap Update next to Chrome to install the latest version.

Furthermore, the Help page for Chrome on Android also includes directions on how to find an update on the version of Chrome on your computer and how to get a Chrome update for your iPhone and iPad.