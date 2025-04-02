UPI Down Again: SBI, GPay, Paytm Users Face Payment Issues

New Delhi: Users across India are facing issues with UPI transactions, with many reporting failed payments on popular platforms like Google Pay, Paytm, and SBI. Outage reports have spiked throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening, causing disruptions in fund transfers and payments. According to Downdetector, users are struggling with app functionality, making digital transactions difficult.

Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports throughout the day, with 276 complaints recorded by 7:15 PM. More than half of the users reported issues with fund transfers, while over 30 per cent faced payment failures.

The outage was at its worst in the late afternoon and evening, affecting fund transfers, payments, and app usage. NPCI, along with the affected banks and payment apps, has yet to issue an official statement on the issue.