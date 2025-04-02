Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2881019https://zeenews.india.com/technology/upi-down-again-sbi-gpay-paytm-users-face-payment-issues-2881019.html
NewsTechnology
UPI DOWN

UPI Down Again: SBI, GPay, Paytm Users Face Payment Issues

Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports throughout the day, with 276 complaints recorded by 7:15 PM. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2025, 08:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UPI Down Again: SBI, GPay, Paytm Users Face Payment Issues File Photo

New Delhi: Users across India are facing issues with UPI transactions, with many reporting failed payments on popular platforms like Google Pay, Paytm, and SBI. Outage reports have spiked throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and evening, causing disruptions in fund transfers and payments. According to Downdetector, users are struggling with app functionality, making digital transactions difficult.

Downdetector shows a spike in outage reports throughout the day, with 276 complaints recorded by 7:15 PM. More than half of the users reported issues with fund transfers, while over 30 per cent faced payment failures.

The outage was at its worst in the late afternoon and evening, affecting fund transfers, payments, and app usage. NPCI, along with the affected banks and payment apps, has yet to issue an official statement on the issue.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK