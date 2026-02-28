US-Israel Strike on Iran Hits Flights: Is Flightradar24 Down? Here’s how to track real-time flight status on Live Global Map

Real-Time Aircraft Tracking System: As explosions shook parts of the Middle East and countries began closing their airspace, thousands of worried travellers opened their smartphones to check one trusted platform, Flightradar24. They wanted to know which flights were still in the sky and which ones had been cancelled. But at that tense moment, the flight tracking service itself started facing problems.

According to media reports, Flightradar24 is dealing with a temporary outage. Many users said the website was slow and the mobile app was not working properly. Some pages took a long time to load. On the live map, several flights were not visible. The trouble comes as US-Israel joint operations against Iran have created serious tension in the region.

Explosions were reported near US bases in Doha, Manama and Riyadh. Soon after, several countries shut their airspace and many international airlines cancelled flights to the Middle East. Outage tracking platform Downdetector showed that complaints began rising in the afternoon. Around 58 per cent of users reported issues with the website, while 42 per cent faced problems with the app.

At a time when people were looking for clear updates, even the platform that tracks flights seemed to struggle. The real-time flight tracking service is trending today due to rising tensions and military conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Because of safety concerns, several Middle Eastern countries have temporarily closed their airspace. As a result, many flights have been cancelled, delayed or diverted.

Amid the chaos, do you want to track a flight in real time? You can easily monitor any aircraft on a live global map using online flight tracking platforms. Here’s how you can instantly check flight status, airline name, flight number, aircraft type, and departure and arrival details. (Also Read: Xiaomi 17,17 Ultra, Pad 8 Launch Today Globally: How to watch event livestream; Check time, expected specs, price and other features)

Flightradar24 Features: How to track flights in real-time on Live-Global Map

Flightradar24 is a real-time flight tracking service that lets users track aircraft worldwide. It shows live flight movements on an interactive map using ADS-B receivers and radar data. The platform is available on web browsers as well as Android and iOS apps. It offers several useful features for tracking flights worldwide. It allows users to see aircraft flying in real time on a live global map, and by clicking on a plane, they can access detailed flight information.

Each listing provides key details such as the airline name, flight number, aircraft type and registration, departure and arrival airports, as well as speed, altitude and route. The platform also offers airport information, including live arrival and departure boards, delay updates and weather details. Premium users can use the 3D view mode to follow a flight from a pilot’s perspective. In addition, users can check flight history and replay past routes to see where an aircraft has travelled. (Also Read: WhatsApp to roll out Status Ads, Promoted Channels globally; Users can skip or block ads, Chats remain end-to-end encrypted)

Adding further, the service also allows users to set alerts for specific flights, airlines, aircraft or airports to receive status updates. Through augmented reality mode, users can point their smartphone camera at a plane in the sky and instantly view its flight details on their screen.