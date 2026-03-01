US-Israel vs Iran Conflict: DGCA says 444 flights expected to be cancelled on March 1; How to check flight status for IndiGo, Air India, Emirates and more

Middle East Airspace Shutdown: After major airspace closures over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 444 flights are likely to be cancelled on March 1, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. On February 28, Indian domestic airlines cancelled 410 flights due to the same airspace restrictions.

The DGCA said the Ministry’s Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) is closely monitoring passenger issues and ensuring quick resolution. In a post on X, the regulator said major airports are on alert to handle possible flight diversions and to help passengers smoothly. Senior officials have been deployed at airports to manage passenger assistance, airline coordination, and crowd control.

On February 28, AirSewa received 216 complaints, out of which 105 were resolved the same day to support affected passengers. The DGCA is also working closely with airlines to ensure safety and operational rules are followed. All stakeholders are coordinating to manage passengers in an orderly manner and provide timely help.

Earlier, the Ministry of Civil Aviation directed Indian airlines operating international flights to closely monitor airspace advisories, NOTAMs, and route restrictions issued by authorities. This comes after the large-scale military operation launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Saturday. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) and private airport operators have been asked to work closely with airlines to manage ground handling, parking bays, passenger facilities, crew logistics, and immigration support as needed.

How to check flight status Indigo, Air India, Emirates and more

Step 1: Open the airline's website (goindigo.in for IndiGo; airindia.com for Air India; britishairways.com/flightstatus for British; emirates.com/flight-status for Emirates) or their mobile app.

Step 2: Navigate to "Flight Status," "Track Flight," or "Manage Booking" section (usually on homepage under "Trips" or search bar).

Step 3: Enter required details: flight number (e.g., 6E-123 for IndiGo), PNR/booking reference, or route (origin-destination cities), plus travel date

Step 4: Click "Search" or "Track" to view live status (on-time, delayed, departed, arrived, gate info). (With IANS Inputs)