US Mulls Restricting Access To Chinese AI Firm DeepSeek For Americans: Reports

This week, the Trump administration took steps to limit Nvidia's sale of AI chips to China. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Apr 17, 2025, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
US Mulls Restricting Access To Chinese AI Firm DeepSeek For Americans: Reports

New Delhi: The Trump administration is reportedly weighing new restrictions on Chinese AI firm DeepSeek which could block it from purchasing Nvidia’s advanced AI chips, according to The New york Times. The move may also prevent American users from accessing DeepSeek’s AI tools, signalling growing concerns over tech and national security.

This week, the Trump administration took steps to limit Nvidia's sale of AI chips to China. According to reports, a House committee focused on national security threats from China has launched an investigation into Nvidia’s chip sales across Asia.

The report added that officials are trying to determine if Nvidia knowingly supplied DeepSeek with key technology to build AI, possibly breaking U.S. rules. On Tuesday, Nvidia warned it could face a 5.5 billion dollars loss after Washington blocked exports of its China-specific AI chips.

 

