Users Can Now Buy Products In ChatGPT; OpenAI Rolls Out Improvements To ChatGPT Search, Shopping

New Delhi: OpenAI on Tuesday announced the rollout product purchase on ChatGPT search which will be rolled out to Plus, Pro, Free, and logged-out users everywhere ChatGPT is available.

The Sam Altman-run AI company said that products are selected by ChatGPT independently and are not ads.

“Users can now search for a product, compare options, and buy products in ChatGPT. People will have personalised recommendations, visual product details, pricing, and reviews for products, with direct links to buy,” said OpenAI.

"Users come to ChatGPT with all kinds of questions, and one common topic is researching and buying products. Now, when a user query suggests shopping intent (e.g., “I’m looking to buy costumes for my two dogs”), ChatGPT can display relevant product options in visually rich carousels, provide additional product details, and link users to websites where they can learn more or make a purchase - available in GPT-4o and 4o-mini," it added.

OpenAI said that product appears in the visual carousel when ChatGPT perceives it’s relevant to the user’s intent. ChatGPT assesses intent based on the user’s query and other available context, such as memories or custom instructions.

Product listings shown by ChatGPT may include prices, based on third-party providers review. After clicking on that price, users may see additional pricing options from other merchants who also offer that product.

Prices shown in ChatGPT’s initial response typically reflect the price from the first merchant listed, which may not be the lowest available price, OpenAI said.