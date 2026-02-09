Valentine’s Day Sale 2026: iPhone 17, 17 Pro Max gets heavy discount; Check display, camera, battery, price and other specs

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max Discount Price In India: With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Apple fans have a great reason to celebrate. Leading electronics retailer Croma is offering attractive discounts on the latest iPhone 17 as part of its Valentine’s Day sale across India. At the same time, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, one of Apple’s most premium and talked-about models, is also available at a significant discount online on Amazon, making this an ideal time for buyers to upgrade or gift a new iPhone.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro Max: How to grab deal

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Apple’s latest iPhone 17 is available at a heavily discounted price as part of Croma’s Valentine’s Day sale across India. The smartphone can be purchased at an effective price of Rs 47,742, including exchange and bank offers. The sale is running from February 6 to February 15 across 570 Croma stores in over 200 cities.

Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) is listed at around Rs 1,49,900 on Amazon. Prime members using an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card can get cashback of up to Rs 7,495, while eligible exchange offers can go up to Rs 48,000 on selected smartphones. When you combine bank cashback, exchange offers, and platform bonuses, the total savings can go up to around Rs 39,645.

iPhone 17 Specifications

The iPhone 17 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, offering bright, vibrant, and sharp visuals with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and fluid animations. It is powered by Apple’s latest A19 chipset, ensuring fast performance and efficient multitasking. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G launched in India with 6,000mAh battery; Check display, camera, price, sale date and other specs)

The phone sports a dual rear-camera setup with a 48MP wide-angle primary camera supporting up to 10x digital zoom, along with a 48MP ultra-wide camera and a dual-color LED flash. On the front, it comes with an 18MP wide-angle camera for selfies and video calls. The device is backed by a 3,692mAh battery, supports 40W fast charging, and uses a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

iPhone 17 Pro Max specifications

The iPhone 17 Pro Max features a large 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with an impressive peak brightness of 3,000 nits, up from 2,000 nits on the previous model. It supports ProMotion technology with up to 120Hz refresh rates and includes an Always-On display for quick access to information.

The phone is powered by Apple’s new A19 Pro chipset, runs on iOS 26, and uses a vapor chamber cooling system to manage heat more efficiently. It packs a 4,832mAh battery with 40W fast charging and a USB Type-C port.

A 16-core Neural Engine handles advanced AI features such as on-device translation, screenshot recognition, and real-time machine learning. With Apple Intelligence, many of these features work offline, adding an extra layer of privacy.

For photography, the iPhone 17 Pro Max comes with a triple 48MP “Fusion” camera system. The main and ultra-wide cameras offer better low-light performance thanks to Photonic Engine improvements, while the 18MP Centre Stage front camera supports dual-capture video and smart framing for both portrait and landscape shots.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6, powered by the new N1 wireless chip. Apple Intelligence also enhances AirDrop and Personal Hotspot performance for faster and more reliable sharing.