New Delhi: Responding to the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms in India, ViewSonic has welcomed the changes, stating that they will benefit both consumers and businesses by simplifying the tax structure. While the company doesn’t plan to reduce product-based prices, it will pass on GST-related benefits to end-users, particularly those who don’t claim tax input credits.

“We welcome the clarity the reforms bring. For end-users, especially in education, the lower tax burden improves affordability,” said Eric Wei, General Manager of ViewSonic Asia Pacific, in an interview.

As India accelerates its transition towards digital classrooms and hybrid workplaces, ViewSonic, a global visual solutions provider, is quietly adapting its playbook to match the country’s evolving demands. From rethinking interactive displays for education to responding to global supply chain shifts, the company is positioning itself for long-term growth in one of the world’s most dynamic markets.

Eric Wei said India is becoming central to the company’s regional growth strategy, given the country’s large population, rapid digitisation, and policy push for digital infrastructure.

India’s ed-tech and smart display markets are becoming increasingly competitive, with global and local players like Planar Systems, Mission Electronics, and BenQ introducing bundled solutions. ViewSonic’s approach of combining hardware and proprietary content could help it differentiate in a market that is both price-sensitive and rapidly evolving.

Wei pointed out that India’s education sector, in particular, offers significant opportunities. “We’re not just providing displays, we’re developing a complete ecosystem,” he said, explaining that ViewSonic’s offering integrates both software and hardware designed for classroom environments. This includes interactive boards, content solutions, and regular system updates delivered directly to users.

Education And Hybrid Work Fueling Demand

The shift towards blended learning and remote work following the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated India’s adoption of digital tools. Wei noted that hybrid models are now the norm, not just in classrooms but also in corporate settings. “Even small children are used to learning with mobile devices now. This change has reached every household,” he said.

He added that digital conferencing and virtual collaboration tools are now essential for businesses, reducing the need for physical meetings and supporting flexible working arrangements.

India A Key Market As Global Tensions Reshape Supply Chains

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and supply chain reconfigurations, Wei emphasised India’s growing importance in global operations. "After challenges in the US and China, India has emerged as a critical player," he said. While ViewSonic has manufacturing units outside of China, the company is exploring ways to expand local assembly in India to reduce tariffs and improve access.

“India is now the largest or second-largest population globally, with strong digital ambitions. We’re looking at long-term engagement here," he added.

“In the past, global supply chains were overly dependent on specific regions. Now, India is emerging as a key market and a potential manufacturing base,” Wei observed. ViewSonic is exploring local production and partnerships to reduce costs and improve delivery timelines, moves aligned with India’s “Make in India” initiative.

Commitment To Sustainability And Energy Efficiency

Responding to questions on environmental responsibility, Wei said ViewSonic has already aligned its products with international environmental standards well before local regulations came into force.

“We’ve moved from older lamp-based display technologies to LED, which consume less power and are safer for the environment,” he explained. The company is also working towards improving waste management and product lifecycle management in line with its global green commitments.

Supply Chain Resilience Amid Global Tensions

As geopolitical tensions reshape the tech industry, particularly in relation to China, ViewSonic has taken steps to diversify its supply chain and reduce exposure to singular markets. The company is now sourcing and manufacturing across different regions, with India considered a long-term base for both market presence and operational expansion.

Looking Ahead

India’s push for digitalisation, local manufacturing, and renewable energy is reshaping the consumer technology landscape. ViewSonic, while cautious in its approach, sees this as a long-term opportunity rather than a short-term push.

“We’re not just selling screens,” Wei concluded. “We are building platforms that support the real needs of Indian classrooms and workspaces.”