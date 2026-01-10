Viksit Bharat Young Leaders 2026: Why NSA Ajit Doval Avoids Mobile Phones And Internet; Know About His Career

Viksit Bharat Young Leaders 2026: In a world where mobile phones and the internet are an important part of daily life, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval shared a surprising detail about his personal habits. Speaking at the inaugural session of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 on Saturday, he addressed the youth and spoke about the high price India paid for its independence, with many generations facing hardship and loss.

During a question-and-answer session, the former Indian intelligence and law enforcement officer revealed that he still does not use a mobile phone or the internet. This statement quickly caught attention online and left many people curious about how a top security expert works in today’s digital world.

Why India's Top Security Chief Avoids Mobile Phones And Internet

During the Q&A session at Bharat Mandapam, NSA Ajit Doval was asked if he really avoids using mobile phones and the internet. He smiled and confirmed that it was true. Doval explained that phones and the internet are not the only ways to communicate and that there are other methods most people are not aware of.

He added that he only uses phones or the internet in special situations, such as talking to family or connecting with people abroad. Ajit Doval also shared an important lesson: patience is essential, and messages should be communicated honestly without using propaganda. (Also Read: OnePlus Likely To Launch OnePlus Nord 6 In India With 9,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Camera, Display, Chipset, Price And Other Specs)

Who Is Ajit Doval and His Achievements

Ajit Kumar Doval is the fifth and current National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of India. He is a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Kerala and has worked in Indian intelligence and law enforcement.

He was born in Uttarakhand in 1945 and became the youngest police officer in India to receive the Kirti Chakra, a bravery award for his service. Doval played an important role in India’s September 2016 surgical strikes and the February 2019 Balakot airstrikes in Pakistan. He also helped resolve the Doklam standoff and took strong steps to fight insurgency in Northeast India.

Ajit Doval's Career

Ajit Doval began his police career in 1968 as an IPS officer. He worked actively in fighting insurgency in Mizoram and Punjab. In 1999, he was one of three negotiators who helped release passengers from the hijacked IC-814 plane in Kandahar. Between 1971 and 1999, he successfully handled at least 15 hijacking cases of Indian Airlines aircraft.

Ajit Doval is said to have spent seven years working undercover in Pakistan, gathering important information on active militant groups. After one year as a secret agent, he worked at the Indian High Commission in Islamabad for six years.

Ajit Doval’s Powerful Message To Youth

Addressing the gathering, Ajit Doval urged young people to learn from history and work towards building a strong and great India based on its values, rights, and beliefs. Looking back at India’s past, he said the country once had a highly advanced civilization.