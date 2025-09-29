Viral Video: Man Goes To Vijay Sales To Buy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Worth Rs 1.29 Lakhs; Finds Tile Inside During Unboxing

Samsung S25 Ultra Offline Scam: In today's fast-paced technological world, we are all careful about online scams, double-checking links and offers before buying anything. But while we focus on digital threats, many people forget that scams can happen in physical stores too, even in trusted places like Vijay Sales.

These offline scams can include hidden fees, misleading promotions, or tricky sales tactics that catch shoppers by surprise. Being aware of both online and offline scams is important. By staying alert and informed, you can protect your hard-earned money and shop safely, whether online or in-store.

Samsung S25 Ultra Offline Scam Exposed In Video

In a recent YouTube Shorts video, a person visited Vijay Sales to buy the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. He completed all the purchase formalities, but while unboxing the phone, he found tiles inside the box instead. Luckily, he was filming the entire incident, which helped expose the offline scam.

This shocking discovery has raised many questions about the practices of offline stores and highlighted the need for customers to stay vigilant, even when shopping at trusted retail outlets like Vijay Sales. However, Zee News has not independently verified the video and does not vouch for its authenticity.

https://youtube.com/shorts/mF2iCVedlOg?si=Av48tVdyy5svTYJR

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications

The phone comes with a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, offering a sharp resolution of 1,400 x 3,120 pixels, a variable refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz, and peak brightness of 2,600 nits. It is powered by Samsung’s custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy SoC and includes a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, 15W fast wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare support.

The phone sports a quad-camera setup with a 200MP primary camera featuring 2x in-sensor zoom and OIS, a 50MP ultrawide with 120° field of view, a 50MP 5x telephoto with OIS, and a 10MP 3x telephoto with OIS, supporting up to UHD 8K video at 30fps. For selfies, there’s a 12MP front camera. With a 40% larger vapor cooling chamber and Android 15-based One UI 7, the S25 Ultra promises seven years of major OS and security updates. (Also Read: Zoho Arattai: India's ‘Swadeshi’ Chat App Tops App Stores—Can It Really Challenge WhatsApp? Check Features)

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price And Colour Options

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is available in 256GB and 512GB variants, priced at Rs 1,29,999 and Rs 1,41,999, respectively. The premium smartphone is offered in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Grey, Titanium Whitesilver, and Titanium Black finishes. The top-end 1TB version is priced at Rs 1,65,999 and is offered exclusively in the Titanium Silverblue colour.