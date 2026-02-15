VIRAL VIDEO: Phone cover turns into a long selfie stick with built-in remote, netizens react

Viral video: A video showing a phone case that transforms into a selfie stick is going viral on X, drawing attention from social media users and gadget lovers alike. The 27-second clip shows a slim phone case that looks like a regular protective cover. However, when pulled from the bottom, it extends into a compact selfie stick. The accessory also appears to include a remote at the bottom for taking photos from a distance.

According to the viral video, the case unfolds in seconds. A long plastic stick slides out smoothly, turning the phone case into a selfie stick without the need to carry an extra device. Once folded back, it blends into the phone’s design and looks like a standard case.

Such hybrid accessories are not entirely new, but this design has impressed viewers because of its slim form factor. Many users online have commented that it could reduce the need to carry bulky selfie sticks while travelling or attending events.

The video also shows a small wireless remote attached to the foldable selfie stick. This remote can be used to click pictures from a short distance, similar to Bluetooth selfie remotes already available in the market. This feature makes it easier to take group photos or record videos without touching the phone.

Many manufacturers combine multiple features into a single accessory, aiming to offer greater convenience, as consumers are increasingly looking for compact, multi-purpose gadgets that save space and add ease of use.

Social media reactions

The clip has sparked mixed reactions on social media platforms. While many users praised the innovation and called it clever and useful, others questioned its durability and stability when fully extended. Some also raised concerns about the extra weight compared to a normal phone case.

However, the viral video continues to gain attention on social media platforms.