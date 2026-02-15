Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017178https://zeenews.india.com/technology/viral-video-phone-cover-turns-into-a-long-selfie-stick-with-built-in-remote-netizens-react-3017178.html
NewsTechnologyVIRAL VIDEO: Phone cover turns into a long selfie stick with built-in remote, netizens react
VIRAL VIDEOS

VIRAL VIDEO: Phone cover turns into a long selfie stick with built-in remote, netizens react

Viral video: A video showing a phone case that transforms into a selfie stick is going viral on X, drawing attention from social media users and gadget lovers alike.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 15, 2026, 02:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

VIRAL VIDEO: Phone cover turns into a long selfie stick with built-in remote, netizens reactImage credit: X/@MarchUnofficial

Viral video: A video showing a phone case that transforms into a selfie stick is going viral on X, drawing attention from social media users and gadget lovers alike. The 27-second clip shows a slim phone case that looks like a regular protective cover. However, when pulled from the bottom, it extends into a compact selfie stick. The accessory also appears to include a remote at the bottom for taking photos from a distance.

According to the viral video, the case unfolds in seconds. A long plastic stick slides out smoothly, turning the phone case into a selfie stick without the need to carry an extra device. Once folded back, it blends into the phone’s design and looks like a standard case.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Such hybrid accessories are not entirely new, but this design has impressed viewers because of its slim form factor. Many users online have commented that it could reduce the need to carry bulky selfie sticks while travelling or attending events.

The video also shows a small wireless remote attached to the foldable selfie stick. This remote can be used to click pictures from a short distance, similar to Bluetooth selfie remotes already available in the market. This feature makes it easier to take group photos or record videos without touching the phone.

Many manufacturers combine multiple features into a single accessory, aiming to offer greater convenience, as consumers are increasingly looking for compact, multi-purpose gadgets that save space and add ease of use.

(Also Read: ​India AI Impact Summit 2026: US tech giants, UN Chiefs, French and Brazilian Presidents to attend global AI talks in New Delhi)

Social media reactions

The clip has sparked mixed reactions on social media platforms. While many users praised the innovation and called it clever and useful, others questioned its durability and stability when fully extended. Some also raised concerns about the extra weight compared to a normal phone case.

However, the viral video continues to gain attention on social media platforms.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India passport rank
India's passport rank climbs to 75th position, visa-free access to 56 nations
Happy Mahashivratri 2026
How to make amazing Lord Shiva wallpapers for your phone and laptop?
US dollar
How the US Dollar became the world’s reserve currency
Imtiaz Ali
Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali return with ‘Heer Ranjha’
sitarist Rishab Rikhiram Sharma
Who is Rishab Rikhiram Sharma and his connection with Pandit Ravi Shankar?
IND vs PAK player battles
Top 5 player battles to watch out for in IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 game
thought of the day in english
Thought of the Day by Sachin Tendulkar ‘People throw stones at you and you con
electronics
Best Hair Curlers for Salon-Style Curls at Home on Amazon
India vs Pakistan
IND vs PAK T20 Head-To-Head: Will Team India continue to dominate Pakistan?
India Bangladesh ties
Will PM Modi travel to Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman's oath ceremony on Feb 17