Vivo Launches X100, X100 Pro In India: Check Price, Specifications, And More

New Delhi: Vivo has officially unveiled its latest X100 series in India, introducing the Vivo X100 and X100 Pro on January 4, 2023. These smartphones come equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 SoC and feature an IP68-rated build. The standout feature lies in their camera capabilities, boasting triple rear camera units.

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro: Price

The Vivo X100 Pro, with an exclusive variant offering 16GB RAM and 512GB storage in an eye-catching Asteroid Black finish, is priced at Rs 89,999. (Also Read: Running Out Of Storage On Your iPhone? Check THESE Trips And Tricks)

The Vivo X100 starts at Rs 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs 69,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. (Also Read: Decoded: How Does Petrol-Diesel Supply System Work? Check Here)

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro: Colour Option

It comes in Asteroid Black and Stargaze Blue color choices.

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro: Availability

Both phones are available for pre-orders and are set to go on sale from January 11, accessible through channels like Flipkart, Vivo India's online store, and authorized retailers.

Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro: Pre-Booking Offers

Customers pre-booking with specific bank cards have the opportunity to avail up to a 10 percent cashback.

Vivo X100 Specifications:

The Vivo X100, just like the Pro model, has similar features in terms of SIM, software, and display. It runs on a special 4nm chip called MediaTek Dimensity 9300.

You can get it with up to 16GB of RAM, and it has a Vivo V2 chip and a G720 GPU.

Now, let's talk about the cameras. On the back, there are three cameras: a 50MP main one, a 50MP ultra-wide one, and a 64MP super-zoom camera that can zoom in up to 100 times. For selfies, the front camera is 32MP.

It is packed with a big 5,000mAh battery, and it supports 120W fast charging.

Vivo X100 Pro Specifications:

Operating System

The phone runs on Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14.

Display

It has a 6.78-inch screen that's vibrant and curved. The screen also refreshes 120 times per second.

Processor And Memory

Inside, it has a powerful brain called MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC with Vivo's V2 chip.

Cameras

The cameras on the back are three of them – one for regular pictures, one for really wide pictures, and one for super zoomed-in pictures. The front camera is for selfies.

Storage

It comes with up to 1TB of storage.

Connectivity

It can connect to super-fast 5G internet and has other things like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC. It knows where you are with GPS, and it has a USB Type-C port for charging and connecting.

Battery

The battery is of 5,400mAh.