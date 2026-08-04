Vivo is all set to launch the S2 in India on August 6, and ahead of the big day, the company has already revealed the colour options and key specs. The S2 will come in three colours, featuring a 6.83-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, and a 32-megapixel front camera. Both the Vivo India website and Amazon are actively teasing the launch right now.
Specifications
Vivo shared the full spec sheet through a newsroom post on Monday. The phone will be available in Regal Bronze, Sapphire Blue, and Silk White. Powering it is the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip, which Vivo claims scores around 9,70,000 on AnTuTu.
Battery life should be solid too, with a 7,050mAh cell inside. The display is a 6.83-inch 3D curved AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Vivo says it can hit 3,000 nits of peak brightness, has a pixel density of 449ppi, and covers 93.82 percent of the front with screen.
On the camera front, it gets a 50-megapixel main rear camera with a Sony IMX852 sensor and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. Both cameras can shoot 4K video. The phone also has symmetrical dual speakers.
The S2 is quite slim too, at just 7.99mm thick. It runs OriginOS 6 straight out of the box and comes with a bunch of software features, including Shake and Share for quickly transferring photos and videos between devices, AI Creation, AI Transcript Assist, and Circle to Search 2.0.
Vivo confirmed last week that the S2 will launch in India on August 6 at 12 pm IST. It'll be available through the Vivo India store and Amazon.
According to reports, the 8GB RAM plus 128GB storage variant is expected to cost Rs 51,999, while the 8GB RAM plus 256GB storage version should be priced at Rs 55,999.
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