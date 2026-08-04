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Vivo S2 launching in India on August 6: Here's what to expect

The phone will be available in Regal Bronze, Sapphire Blue, and Silk White. Vivo confirmed last week that the S2 will launch in India on August 6 at 12 pm IST.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 04, 2026, 04:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 04, 2026, 04:10 PM IST
Vivo S2 launching in India on August 6: Here's what to expect
Image Credit: Vivo S2 launching in India on August 6: Here's what to expect

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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