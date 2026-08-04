Vivo is all set to launch the S2 in India on August 6, and ahead of the big day, the company has already revealed the colour options and key specs. The S2 will come in three colours, featuring a 6.83-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, and a 32-megapixel front camera. Both the Vivo India website and Amazon are actively teasing the launch right now.