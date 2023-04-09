Vivo T2 5G Series Specs Revealed Ahead Of Launch: Check Price In India, And Other Details

New Delhi: On April 11, the Vivo T2 series of Chinese smartphones—which comes in two variations, the T2 5G and the T2x 5G—will be released in India. Flipkart will sell the T2 series. On Flipkart's website, the manufacturers have already created a special page for forthcoming phones. Dual cameras will be present in the upcoming Vivo series.

The phones also have a full HD+ AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1300 nits, a contrast ratio of 6000000:1, and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. (Also Read: Don't Have ATM Card & Want To Activate PhonePe UPI? Here's The Step-By-Step Guide To Do Via Aadhar Card)

On the back of the Vivo T2 series smartphones are two identical circular modules with two camera sensors. Vivo's T2 and T2x smartphones could be available in blue and gold. (Also Read: FD Interest Rates For Senior Citizens 2023: These Banks Offer Rates Over 9%)

This gadget will include two rear cameras on the back: a 2MP bokeh camera and a 64MP optical image stabilisation anti-shake camera.

The devices would cost less than $20,000, according to reports. The smartphones could run the business's own FunTouch OS, which is based on Android 13, and have up to 8GB of Memory. The devices might have 128GB of inbuilt storage.

According to rumours, the Vivo T2 5G will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 CPU. These gadgets are enhanced versions of the T1 5G and T1x 5G mobile phones, which were released in India in 2018.

In May of last year, the Vivo T2x smartphone was revealed in China. The MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC chipset powers it. A 6.58-inch FullHD+ LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate was one of its features. The smartphone supports 44W charging and features a 6,000 mAh battery.