Vivo T4 5G Launched In India With AI Features And 7300mAh Battery Under Rs 25,000; Sale Goes Live On... – Check Specs

Vivo T4 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Vivo T4 5G for mid segment buyers in India. The latest smartphone in the T series is essentially a rebrand of the iQOO Z10 which launched in India a few days ago. The operates on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

The phone uses silicon-carbon anode technology and supports bypass charging to reduce heat during intensive use. It comes with gen AI features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, Live Text, AI Note Assistant, Super Documents, and Circle to Search. The Vivo T4 5G comes in two colour options: Phantom Grey and Emerald Blaze.

Moreover, the company claims that the phone is IP65-rated and features military-grade build quality. The Vivo T4 5G will receive two years of software updates and three years of security patches.

Vivo T4 5G Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive viewing experience. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, built on an efficient 4nm process. (Also Read: Xiaomi Launches Made-in-India Redmi Watch Move Smartwatch Under Rs 2,000; Check Features and Availability)

It is backed by a massive 7300mAh high-density battery that supports 90W FlashCharge, which, according to the company, can charge the phone to 50 percent in just 33 minutes and to 100 percent in 65 minutes.

In terms of photography, the phone is equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 main sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's a 32MP wide-angle front camera. Notably, both the front and rear cameras support 4K video recording at 30 frames per second.

Vivo T4 5G Price In India And Sale Date

The Vivo T4 5G is priced at Rs 21,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes in at Rs 23,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is available for Rs 25,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone from 29th April from Flipkart, Vivo's own website and offline outlets.