Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launched In India With 6,000mAh Battery Under Rs 10,000; Check Camera, Battery And Bank Offers

Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch: Vivo has launched the affordable Vivo T4 Lite 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The newly launched smartphone joins the existing Vivo T4 Ultra 5G, T4 5G, and T4x 5G models in the country. It is the company's most affordable 5G smartphone and is aimed at users who want style, decent performance, and a big battery in the budget segment.

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G comes in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB storage variants. It is offered in Prism Blue and Titanium Gold colour options and comes with SGS five-star anti-fall certification and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability. The T4 Lite 5G runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The Chinese smartphone maker is also promising two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. The new model focuses on offering a balanced mix of performance, durability, and camera features under Rs. 10,000 in the market.

Sales start on 2nd July.



Sales start on 2nd July.

— vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 24, 2025

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Specifications

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM for smooth performance. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, offering a fluid and vibrant viewing experience.

The phone is backed by a large 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging support, Vivo claims the device can deliver up to 70 hours of music playback or 22 hours of video streaming on a single charge.

On the photography front, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, while a 5-megapixel front camera handles selfies and video calls. The camera features include AI Photo Enhance and AI Erase for smarter image editing.

The handset also come with additional features which include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price In India And Availability

The smartphone is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs. 10,999, while the top-tier 8GB + 256GB variant comes in at Rs. 12,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting July 2 via Flipkart, Vivo India’s official online store, and select offline retail outlets.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Bank Offers

As part of the launch offer, customers using SBI, HDFC, or Axis Bank cards can avail an instant discount of Rs. 500. This brings the effective prices of the Vivo T4 Lite 5G down to Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model, Rs. 10,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 12,499 for the 8GB + 256GB version.