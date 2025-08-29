Vivo T4 Pro 5G Goes On Sale In India With Triple Rear Camera Setup; Check Camera, Battery, Display And Price

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price In India: Vivo has rolled out the mid-range Vivo T4 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The device is the sixth addition to the T4 series, which already includes the Vivo T4, Vivo T4x, T4 Ultra, T4 Lite, and Vivo T4R. The Vivo T4 Pro comes in two colour options: Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold. It is available in 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB storage options. Now, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G smartphone goes on sale in India today on August 29.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Specifications In India

The Vivo T4 Pro features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 5000 nits, protected by Diamond Shield Glass. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with an Adreno 722 GPU, the same chipset found in the Vivo V60.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The smartphone carries an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, allowing it to withstand submersion for up to 30 minutes and even resist hot or cold water jets. Keeping the phone running is a large 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

On the photography front, the T4 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front houses a 32MP selfie camera. The phone also has Vivo’s VC Smart Cooling system to keep it cool during gaming and multitasking. (Also Read: iPhone 17 India Launch Date Confirmed; Apple To Begin Sales On…; Check Expected Pre-Order Date, Features, And Price)

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price In India

The phone starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. The top-end version with 12GB + 256GB storage will cost Rs 31,999.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Bank Offers In India

Consumers can get a Rs 3,000 instant discount with select HDFC, Axis, and SBI credit cards or choose a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus when swapping your old phone. There’s also a 6-month no-cost EMI option, plus free premium access to 10 OTT apps for two months with the Rs 1,199 Jio prepaid plan.