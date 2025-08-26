Vivo T4 Pro 5G Launched In India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Bank Offers

Vivo T4 Pro 5G India Launch: Vivo has launched the mid-range Vivo T4 Pro 5G smartphone in the Indian market. It is the sixth addition to the T4 series, which already includes the Vivo T4, Vivo T4x, T4 Ultra, T4 Lite, and Vivo T4R. The handset offers a balanced mix of performance, design, and features at a more accessible price point. The Vivo T4 Pro 5G is expected to compete with the likes of iQOO Neo 10R, OnePlus Nord 5, Realme 15 Pro, and Motorola Edge 60 Pro in the Rs 30,000 price bracket.

The Vivo T4 Pro comes in two colour options: Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold. It is available in three storage options: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB, and 12GB + 256GB. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15 and will receive four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo T4 Pro features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 5000 nits, protected by Diamond Shield Glass. Powering the device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor paired with an Adreno 722 GPU, the same chipset found in the Vivo V60.

The smartphone carries an IP68 and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, allowing it to withstand submersion for up to 30 minutes and even resist hot or cold water jets. Keeping the phone running is a large 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

On the photography front, the T4 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope lens, and a 2MP depth sensor, while the front houses a 32MP selfie camera. The phone also has Vivo’s VC Smart Cooling system to keep it cool during gaming and multitasking. (Also Read: OnePlus 15 Specs Leak Ahead Of Official Launch, Could Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 Chipset; Check Expected Price)

Vivo T4 Pro 5G Price In India And Sale Date

The phone starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs 29,999. The top-end version with 12GB + 256GB storage will cost Rs 31,999. The smartphone will go on sale from August 29 and will be available via Vivo’s official website, Flipkart, and offline retail stores across India.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Bank Offers And Free Access to 10 OTT Apps

Consumers can get a Rs 3,000 instant discount with select HDFC, Axis, and SBI credit cards or choose a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus when swapping your old phone. There’s also a 6-month no-cost EMI option, plus free premium access to 10 OTT apps for two months with the Rs 1,199 Jio prepaid plan.