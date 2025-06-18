Vivo T4 Ultra Goes On Sale In India On THIS Platform; Check Camera, Battery, Price And Discount Offer

Vivo T4 Ultra Goes On Sale In India: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Vivo T4 Ultra in India last week. Now, the smartphone goes on sale in the country to compete with the high-end devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi. The smartphone runs Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15 on top. The Vivo T4 Ultra will get 3 Android updates and security updates for 4 years. It is offered in Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey colour options.

Vivo T4 Ultra Price In India And Discount Offer

The Vivo T4 Ultra is available in three memory and storage configurations — 8GB+256GB priced at Rs 37,999, 12GB+256GB at Rs 39,999, and the top-end 12GB+512GB variant at Rs 41,999. The smartphone is available for purchase via Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and authorized retail partner outlets across the country. For the first sale, consumers can grab an instant bank discount of Rs 3,000 is being offered.

Vivo T4 Ultra AI Features

There are AI features including Circle to Search, live call translation, Transcript assist and Erase 2.0. It is offered in Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey colour options. This latest Vivo T4 Ultra i model joins the T4 Series, which already includes the T4 5G and T4x 5G variants. The newly launched smartphone will compete with the iQOO Neo 10, Motorola Edge 60 Pro and the OnePlus 13R. The display is also protected with a layer of SCHOTT Xensation α Cover Glass.

Vivo T4 Ultra Specifications

The smartphone features a stunning 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a high resolution of 2800 x 1260 pixels. With peak brightness reaching an impressive 5,000 nits, the screen supports HDR10+, offers a 2,160Hz PWM dimming rate for eye comfort, and holds an SGS Low Blue Light Certification.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by the advanced 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, ensuring top-tier performance. The device also features an optical in-display fingerprint sensor and carries an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance.

On the photography front, the Vivo T4 Ultra sports a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens with the Galaxycore GC08A8 sensor and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto lens. For selfies, it houses a 32MP front camera with an f/2.45 aperture. The smartphone is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, supported by 90W fast charging for quick power top-ups.