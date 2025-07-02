Vivo T4 Ultra Review: Sleek Looks, Strong Specs, And Smart AI Features Under Rs 40,000 – Check 4 Reasons to Buy And 3 Reasons to Skip

Vivo T4 Ultra Review: Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its T-series—the Vivo T4 Ultra. The phone is priced under Rs 40,000 and takes on rivals like the iQOO Neo 10, Motorola Edge 60 Pro, and OnePlus 13R. The phone comes with the 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, and 12GB+512GB storage variants and offered in Meteor Grey and Phoenix Gold colour options.

The display is protected by SCHOTT Xensation α glass, and the phone runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15. Vivo promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches, which adds to its long-term value. After using the Vivo T4 Ultra for over a month, it’s clear this is a performance-focused smartphone that offers great value for money in the mid-range segment.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Design And Build Quality

The Vivo T40 Ultra 5G has a sleek and modern look with a matte finish that resists fingerprints and scratches. It's lightweight at just 192g and super slim at 7.43mm, making it comfortable to hold. The curved edges help with grip, but the phone does feel a bit slippery, so using a case is a good idea. While it looks premium, the plastic side frame slightly brings down the high-end feel. Also, the IP65 rating is decent, but at this price, other phones offer better water and dust protection like IP67 or IP68.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Display Performance

The display is one of the phone’s best features. You get a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED screen with 2800 x 1260 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate—great for smooth scrolling and videos. It’s bright too: 800 nits typical, 1600 nits in high brightness, and a massive 5000 nits peak for sunny outdoor use. Colours are vibrant, thanks to 1.07 billion colour support, HDR10+, and a Visual Enhancement mode for apps like Netflix and YouTube. It’s protected with Schott α glass, offering strong resistance to drops and scratches. (Also Read: OPPO K13 5G Review: Big Battery, Smooth Display, Snapdragon Power Under Rs 20,000; Check 6 Reasons To Buy, 3 To Skip This Phone)

Vivo T4 Ultra: Performance And Hardware

The T40 Ultra is a performance beast. It’s powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor and Immortalis-G720 GPU, offering top-tier speed for everything from daily use to heavy gaming. It scored 2223 (single-core) and 7295 (multi-core) on Geekbench, and 1,820,818 on AnTuTu. Games like BGMI, COD Mobile, and Genshin Impact run smoothly, even with high graphics. It also supports 120fps gameplay in select titles. There’s some heating during long sessions, but overall performance stays stable.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Camera Capabilities

The phone has a strong camera setup with a 50MP main lens (OIS), a 50MP periscope zoom lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. Daylight shots look sharp and colourful, with HDR kicking in automatically for better contrast. The periscope lens supports 3x optical, 6x lossless, and up to 100x digital zoom, although image clarity drops after 6x. Low-light photos come out well too, thanks to OIS and Ultra Dark mode. You can record 4K videos at 60fps from both front and back cameras. Portrait shots have excellent background blur and edge detection.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Battery Life And Charging

The 5500mAh BlueVolt battery gives great battery life. Even with heavy use—like gaming and video streaming—it easily lasts a full day. With regular use, you can stretch it to nearly 2 days. It charges quickly with 90W wired charging, going from 0 to 50% in around 25 minutes. While not the fastest in the market, this speed is good and helps keep battery health intact in the long run.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Software And AI Features

The phone runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It feels smooth and modern, and Vivo promises 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security patches, which is great for long-term use. It also packs handy AI features like: AI Note Assist for summarizing and translating text, Live Text to pull text from images, On-device Call Translation for multi-language conversations and Circle to Search for instant look-ups.

The Link to Windows feature helps you connect and sync with your PC. One downside is the pre-installed apps like Facebook, Amazon, PhonePe, and more. You can remove them, but they reappear after a factory reset, which isn’t ideal for those who want a clean setup.

Vivo T4 Ultra: Price In India And Variants

The T40 Ultra is available in three configurations to suit different needs and budgets. The base variant, featuring 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs 37,999. For those seeking more multitasking power, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is available at Rs 39,999. The top-end model, offering 12GB RAM and an ample 512GB of storage, comes in at Rs 41,999.

Vivo T4 Ultra Pros:

Point 1: The T40 Ultra offers up to 5000 nits brightness, HDR10+ support, and 1.07 billion colours, ensuring vibrant visuals and clear outdoor viewing, with optimized playback for Netflix and YouTube content.

Point 2: Its triple camera setup includes a 50MP periscope lens with 3x optical, 6x lossless, and 100x digital zoom. OIS, autofocus, and night mode deliver sharp photos in any condition.

Point 3: A 5,500mAh battery and 90W fast charging power the phone, delivering 50% charge in 25 minutes and up to two days of usage for gaming, streaming, and daily multitasking needs.

Point 4: The phone records 4K videos at 60fps from both front and rear cameras. With Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC, it ensures fast sharing, clear calls, and smooth connectivity.

Vivo T4 Ultra Cons:

Point 1: The phone feels light and slippery in hand, and its vibration motor delivers weak haptic feedback, making typing, gaming, and overall interactions feel less refined than competitors in its price range.

Point 2: Preloaded apps like Facebook and Amazon reinstall after a factory reset, causing clutter. Adding further, the plastic side frame compromises long-term durability and premium feel compared to metal-framed alternatives.

Point 3: With only IP65 protection, the phone isn’t fully waterproof. It also lacks expandable storage and a 3.5mm headphone jack, limiting flexibility for users with wired audio gear or growing storage needs.