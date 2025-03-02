Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date Officially Confirmed, Could Debut With AI Features; Check Expected Specs, Price

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch: After launching the Vivo V50 smartphone, the Chinese smartphone brand has announced the official launch date of the Vivo T4x 5G in the country. The phone is expected to have the largest battery in the segment. The Vivo T4x 5G may offered in two colour options: purple and blue. Moreover, the phone is said to come with a bunch of AI capabilities, with features like AI Erase, AI Photo Enhance, and AI Document Mode expected to be included.

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Date And Availability

The Vivo T4x 5G India launch date is set on March 5 at 12 pm. The phone will be available on Flipkart, Vivo online shop and other retailers. The phone is likely to intensify the competition in the sub- Rs 15,000 price bracket, going head to head with the likes of CMF Phone 1, iQOO Z9x and more.

Vivo T4x 5G Price In India (Expected)

The phone is expected to be priced at 12,499 for the base trim while the 6GB RAM variant may be priced at Rs 13,999 while the 8GB RAM variant could be priced at Rs 15,499.

Vivo T4x 5G Specifications (Expected)

The Vivo T4x 5G is expected to feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 7300 processor, running on an Android 15-based skin with a promise of two years of OS updates and three years of security patches. A substantial 6,500mAh battery is likely to keep the phone running for extended hours.

In the camera department, the smartphone may sport a dual rear setup, led by a 50MP primary sensor, while an 8MP front-facing camera is expected to handle selfies.