Vivo T4x 5G Launched In India With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset, Starting At Rs 13,999; Check Specs And Alternatives

Vivo T4x 5G India Launch: Chinese electronics brand Vivo has launched the Vivo T4x 5G smartphone in India. The handset succeeds the Vivo T3x 5G, which was launched in India last April, with iterative upgrades. The newly launched smartphone comes in two colour options: Pronto Purple and Marine Blue. The company mentioned that the new phone has the largest battery in the price segment.

The Vivo T4x 5G runs Android with Funtouch OS 15. The company has promised 2 years of Android updates and 3 years of security updates for the phone. Moreover, the Vivo claims that the new T4x 5G comes with military-grade certified durability and can withstand water splashes. The company claims that the phone has scored more than 728,000 on the AnTuTu benchmarks.

Vivo T4x 5G Price In India And Availability

The Vivo T4x 5G is available in three configurations: the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 13,999, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 14,999. The top-end version, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, is priced at Rs 16,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting March 12 on Flipkart, Vivo's online store, and partner retail outlets.

Vivo T4x 5G Specifications

The phone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408×1080 pixels. It offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, 1050 nits of peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection for reduced eye strain. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with LPDDR4X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, and an additional 8GB of extended RAM for better performance. The Vivo T4x 5G packs a massive 6500mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

On the photography front, the sports a 50MP AI primary camera with autofocus and 4K video recording support, a 2MP bokeh camera, and an 8MP front camera for selfies. The Vivo T4x 5G also comes with Wi-Fi 6 for fast connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick unlocking, and Ultra Game Mode with 4D Game Vibration for an immersive gaming experience. Adding further, it features dual stereo speakers for enhanced audio and supports touch inputs even with wet or greasy hands.

Vivo T4x 5G Alternatives

The Realme P3x is priced at Rs 13,999, making it a budget-friendly option. The POCO M7 Pro and Infinix Note 40x are both available for Rs 14,999, offering competitive features in the mid-range segment.