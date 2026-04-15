Vivo T5 Pro 5G launched in India at Rs...with 9,020 mAh battery; Check camera, features, performance, and variants
Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Vivo has launched the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India, expanding its T5 series with a focus on performance and battery life.
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Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Vivo has launched the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India, expanding its T5 series with a focus on performance and battery life. The smartphone comes with a large display, a powerful Snapdragon chipset, and one of the biggest batteries seen in a Vivo phone so far. It will go on sale later this month via Flipkart and the company’s online store.
Price and availability
The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is available in three variants:
- Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage
- Rs 33,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage
- Rs 39,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Buyers can avail:
- Up to Rs 3,000 instant discount with select bank cards
- Up to 6 months no-cost EMI
- Exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000
The phone will go on sale from April 21 at 12 pm IST in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colour options.
Display and design
The handset features a large and bright display designed for multimedia use:
- 6.83-inch AMOLED display
- 1.5K resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming
- Up to 5,000 nits peak brightness
- SGS certification for eye protection
Performance and cooling
Vivo has equipped the phone with a strong chipset for gaming and multitasking:
- Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor
- Up to 120fps gaming support
- Around 1.2 million AnTuTu score (claimed)
- A large 7,000 mm vapour chamber cooling system
Camera features
The Vivo T5 Pro 5G focuses on a simple yet capable camera setup:
- 50MP Sony primary rear camera
- 2MP secondary sensor
- 32MP front camera
- 4K video recording on both front and rear cameras
Battery and charging
One of the biggest highlights of the device is its battery:
- Massive 9,020mAh battery
- 90W fast charging (1% to 50% in 37 minutes)
- Bypass charging and reverse wired charging support
Vivo claims that it offers up to 37 hours of video playback, 90 hours of music playback, and over 12 hours of gaming.
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Software and durability
- Runs on OriginOS
- IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance
- Military-grade durability certification
With a strong mix of battery life, performance, and display quality, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is aimed at users who want a reliable smartphone for gaming, streaming, and daily use without frequent charging.
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