Vivo T5 Pro 5G launched in India at Rs...with 9,020 mAh battery; Check camera, features, performance, and variants

Vivo T5 Pro 5G: Vivo has launched the Vivo T5 Pro 5G in India, expanding its T5 series with a focus on performance and battery life. The smartphone comes with a large display, a powerful Snapdragon chipset, and one of the biggest batteries seen in a Vivo phone so far. It will go on sale later this month via Flipkart and the company’s online store.

Price and availability

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G is available in three variants:

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Rs 29,999 for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Rs 33,999 for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Rs 39,999 for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Buyers can avail:

Up to Rs 3,000 instant discount with select bank cards

Up to 6 months no-cost EMI

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000

The phone will go on sale from April 21 at 12 pm IST in Cosmic Black and Glacier Blue colour options.

Display and design

The handset features a large and bright display designed for multimedia use:

6.83-inch AMOLED display

1.5K resolution

144Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and gaming

Up to 5,000 nits peak brightness

SGS certification for eye protection

Performance and cooling

Vivo has equipped the phone with a strong chipset for gaming and multitasking:

Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor

Up to 120fps gaming support

Around 1.2 million AnTuTu score (claimed)

A large 7,000 mm vapour chamber cooling system

Camera features

The Vivo T5 Pro 5G focuses on a simple yet capable camera setup:

50MP Sony primary rear camera

2MP secondary sensor

32MP front camera

4K video recording on both front and rear cameras

Battery and charging

One of the biggest highlights of the device is its battery:

Massive 9,020mAh battery

90W fast charging (1% to 50% in 37 minutes)

Bypass charging and reverse wired charging support

Vivo claims that it offers up to 37 hours of video playback, 90 hours of music playback, and over 12 hours of gaming.

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Software and durability

Runs on OriginOS

IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance

Military-grade durability certification

With a strong mix of battery life, performance, and display quality, the Vivo T5 Pro 5G is aimed at users who want a reliable smartphone for gaming, streaming, and daily use without frequent charging.