Vivo T5x 5G India launch on March 17: Could debut with 7,200 mAh battery, Ultra game mode; Check expected specs and price

Vivo T5x 5G Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is set to expand its T-series lineup with the launch of the Vivo T5x 5G on March 17 at 12 p.m. IST. The company is targeting users who consume a lot of video content and enjoy mobile gaming. The new device will succeed the Vivo T4x 5G, which was introduced in 2025 as a performance-focused mid-range smartphone.

With the upcoming model, Vivo appears to be emphasizing three key areas: performance, battery life, and value for money. According to the company, the smartphone can score over 1 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark, highlighting its strong performance for a device in the mid-range segment. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16 and comes in two colour options, Cyber Green and Star Silver.

Vivo T5x 5G specifications (expected)

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The Vivo T5x 5G is expected to feature a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of up to 1,250 nits. The smartphone will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo octa-core chipset. It aims at delivering smooth performance for everyday tasks, streaming, and gaming.

One of the biggest highlights of the device could be its massive 7,200mAh battery, which Vivo claims will be the largest in its segment. The battery is expected to support 44W wired fast charging. According to the company, the phone could deliver up to 40 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music listening, over 15 hours of gaming titles like Battlegrounds Mobile India, more than 18 hours of social media usage, and over 14 hours of GPS navigation on a single charge. (Also Read: Who Is Aman Gottumukkala? Indian-origin founder behind Firebender joins Elon Musk's xAI to build 'Best Coding AI'; Check education and career)

For gamers, the device is also expected to include Ultra Game Mode for a more immersive experience, along with 4D gaming vibrations, enhanced haptic feedback, and a Game Voice Changer feature that allows users to modify their voice during gameplay.

In terms of design, the Vivo T5x 5G is likely to feature a flat rear panel with a square camera module with rounded edges. The module may house a dual rear camera setup led by a 50MP primary sensor, along with an LED flash and ring light. On the front, the phone is expected to have a centred pill-shaped cutout for the selfie camera. The smartphone may also come with an IP69+ rating for dust and water resistance, along with SGS drop resistance and military-grade durability certifications. (Also Read: OnePlus Nord 6 India launch tipped for April: Could debut with 9,000mAh battery and Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset; Check expected specs and price)

Vivo T5x 5G price in India (expected)

The Vivo T5x 5G is expected to be priced between Rs 15,999 and Rs 20,000, in line with previous smartphones in Vivo’s T-series lineup. After its launch, the device will be available for purchase through Flipkart as the primary online retail partner, along with the official Vivo online store.