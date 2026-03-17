Vivo T5x 5G launched in India with 7,200mAh battery; Check camera, display, price and bank discount offers

Vivo T5x 5G Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has expanded its highly popular T-series in India with the launch of the new Vivo T5x 5G. The new smartphone succeeds the Vivo T4x 5G, which debuted in March 2025. The smartphone is offered in Star Silver and Cyber Green colour options. The dual-SIM (nano) Vivo T5x 5G runs on Funtouch OS 6 based on the latest Android 16. The device has scored over a million points on the AnTuTu benchmark and measures around 166x78.43x8.3mm and weighs 219g. The company has committed to providing two years of Android OS upgrades and four years of security updates for the device.

Vivo T5x 5G specifications

The smartphone features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 2408 × 1080 pixels. It offers a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness for better visibility. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, paired with a Mali-G615 MC2 GPU for solid performance.

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The device packs a massive 7,200mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. It is claimed to deliver up to 40 hours of video playback, 93 hours of music playback, and up to 14.5 hours of navigation on a single charge. For durability, the phone comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, along with IP68 and IP69 ratings. This means it can handle water submersion up to 1.5 meters and withstand high-temperature water jets from any direction.

On the photography front, the phone features a dual rear setup with a 50MP Sony IMX852 primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. For selfie and quality video chats, there is 32MP shooter at the front. On the connectivity front, the smartphone supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also includes sensors like an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. (Also Read: Apple Turns 50: From Steve Jobs’ garage to world’s most powerful tech gadgets; Know story behind iPhone, iPad, MacBook and AirPods empire)

Vivo T5x 5G Price In India and bank discount

The newly launched Vivo T5x 5G starts at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 20,999, while the top-end 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs 22,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting March 24 via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and authorised retail stores.

As part of launch offers, Vivo is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 2,000 on payments made using HDFC, Axis, and SBI bank cards, as well as UPI transactions. Buyers can also opt for up to six months of no-cost EMI. Adding further, customers can enjoy free premium access to 10 OTT apps for six months with the Rs. 1,199 Jio prepaid plan.