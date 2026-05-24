Vivo T5x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Which smartphone is better to buy in 2026? Price, camera, features, and performance compared

Vivo T5x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Two of India's most-watched budget 5G smartphones are now directly competing for your Rs 20,000–Rs 23,000 budget. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite, priced at Rs 23,499 for the base 6GB+128GB variant, and the Vivo T5x 5G, priced at Rs 22,999, directly rival each other in this segment. Both phones target daily users who want long battery life, capable cameras, and smooth performance without breaking the bank. Here is a detailed comparison of these two devices:

Vivo T5x 5G vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Display and design

Both phones feature a flat FHD+ LCD display of similar size – the Nord CE 6 Lite at 6.72 inches with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1,000 nits brightness, and the Vivo T5x at 6.76 inches with a 120Hz refresh rate but a brighter 1,300 nits peak brightness. The Nord wins on refresh rate, but the T5x performs better in outdoor sunlight. Both phones have a clean and simple design with flat edges – the choice mostly depends on which colour you like more.

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Vivo T5x vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Cameras

Both phones come with a 50MP primary rear camera and a 32MP front camera, making the camera setup quite similar on paper. This means users can expect a comparable experience for both rear photography and selfies, whether for social media posts, reels, or video calls. Camera preference here may come down more to image processing and personal preference rather than megapixel count.

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Vivo T5x vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Performance and software

The Nord CE 6 Lite runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chip, while the T5x uses the Dimensity 7400 Turbo – a slightly tweaked version of the same platform. Real-world performance for daily use, streaming, and casual gaming will feel nearly identical on both. Both phones run Android 16 out of the box – the Nord CE 6 Lite on OxygenOS 16, and the T5x on OriginOS 6.

Vivo T5x vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Battery

The Vivo T5x packs a 7,200mAh battery against the Nord CE 6 Lite’s 7,000mAh battery, giving the T5x a slight lead on paper. The T5x supports 44W fast charging, and real-world tests show most users get two full days of backup with regular use. Both phones offer good battery capacity.

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Vivo T5x vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite: Dimensions and weight

The Vivo T5x 5G weighs 220 grams and comes with an IP68 rating, offering better protection against dust and water. In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is lighter at 208 grams but carries an IP64 rating, which provides more limited resistance to dust and water splashes. Buyers prioritising durability may find the Vivo T5x more appealing, while those preferring a lighter device could lean towards the OnePlus.

The Vivo T5x 5G and the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite are closely matched budget 5G smartphones with strong battery life, capable cameras, and smooth daily performance. If you want better durability and a bigger battery, the Vivo T5x stands out. But for a lighter phone and a smoother display, the Nord CE 6 Lite could be a good choice.