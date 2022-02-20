हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vivo V23e

Vivo V23e to launch in India on February 21: Check expected price, features and more

The V23e will have a sleek "ultra-slim" glass design, according to the microsite Vivo has set up for the gadget.

Vivo V23e to launch in India on February 21: Check expected price, features and more

New Delhi: The Vivo V23e will be available on February 21. Vivo has already built up a microsite for the V23e, which teases a few features of the device ahead of its release.

On February 21, at 12:00 p.m., the Vivo V23e will join the Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro in India.

The V23e will have a sleek "ultra-slim" glass design, according to the microsite Vivo has set up for the gadget. The phone sports a gradient blue and pink finish that resembles the Vivo T1 that was launched last week.

The Vivo V23e's volume rocker and power keys are on the right, and the camera island on the back incorporates three sensors and an LED flash module. A primary camera, an ultrawide shooter, and a macro camera make up the triple-camera configuration on the back.

The Vivo V23e is expected to cost between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, according to 91mobiles. Given that the Vivo V21e has a starting price of Rs 24,990, we anticipate that the successor would be priced similarly. Last year, the Vivo V23e was unveiled in Malaysia.

The MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC will power the Vivo V23e, which will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Vivo V23e has a waterdrop notch on its 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The phone will have a 4050 mAh battery and capability for 44W fast charging. The V23e will have a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2 megapixel macro camera. A 44 MP selfie camera is reportedly said to be included in the phone.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vivo V23eVivo V23e launchVivo V23e priceVivo V23e features
Next
Story

BlackBerry smartphones coming back again? Here's what you need to know

Must Watch

PT15M48S

Punjab Elections 2022: Raghav Chadha's big statement, the public is intelligent, only sees the option in AAP