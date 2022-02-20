Vivo V23e to launch in India on February 21: Check expected price, features and more

New Delhi: The Vivo V23e will be available on February 21. Vivo has already built up a microsite for the V23e, which teases a few features of the device ahead of its release.

On February 21, at 12:00 p.m., the Vivo V23e will join the Vivo V23 5G and V23 Pro in India.

The V23e will have a sleek "ultra-slim" glass design, according to the microsite Vivo has set up for the gadget. The phone sports a gradient blue and pink finish that resembles the Vivo T1 that was launched last week.

The Vivo V23e's volume rocker and power keys are on the right, and the camera island on the back incorporates three sensors and an LED flash module. A primary camera, an ultrawide shooter, and a macro camera make up the triple-camera configuration on the back.

The Vivo V23e is expected to cost between Rs 25,000 and Rs 30,000, according to 91mobiles. Given that the Vivo V21e has a starting price of Rs 24,990, we anticipate that the successor would be priced similarly. Last year, the Vivo V23e was unveiled in Malaysia.

The MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC will power the Vivo V23e, which will have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Vivo V23e has a waterdrop notch on its 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The phone will have a 4050 mAh battery and capability for 44W fast charging. The V23e will have a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2 megapixel macro camera. A 44 MP selfie camera is reportedly said to be included in the phone.

