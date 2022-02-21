Vivo V23e unveiled in India with 50MP triple-camera setup: Check features, price and more

New Delhi: Vivo unveiled the Vivo V23e today, expanding its V-series smartphone lineup in India. The Vivo V23e has a 44MP selfie camera, which is a standout feature. The Vivo V23e is priced at Rs 25,990 by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer.

The smartphone comes with 8GB+128GB storage capacity and a 2.0 GB extended RAM. It will be available in two colors, Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue, beginning today on the vivo India E-store and in all partner retail outlets.

The 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset powers the Vivo V23e 5G. The V23e 5G comes with Funtouch OS 12, which is based on Android 12. The phone includes a 4,050 mAh battery and a 44W charger. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Vivo V23e has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display. In terms of optics, it has a 44MP selfie camera. The Vivo V23e has three rear cameras: a 50MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens.

