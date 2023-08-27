Vivo V29e 5G Price And Storage Options Leaked Ahead Of Launch: Check Its Cost In India, Specifications, And More Details

New Delhi: On August 28, the Vivo V29e is expected to launch in the Indian market. An earlier report had already revealed information about the smartphone's major features, accessible colour options, and design components prior to its formal unveiling. Insights on the anticipated pricing and storage options for the Indian market have since been revealed in a following paper.

The next Vivo V29e may be available with two storage options, according to a recent rumour from The Techoutlook. The initial model, with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, is anticipated to cost Rs. 26,999. (Also Read: 10 High-Paying IT Jobs That Don't Need Degree)

The second model, which has 8GB of RAM and a bigger 256GB storage space, might make its debut in India at a slightly higher price point of Rs. 28,999. (Also Read: 10 Perfect Plants For Bedroom For Calmness And Freshness)



According to media sources, the Vivo V29e would feature a top punch hole cutout in the middle of a 3D curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Arctic Red and Arctic Blue are the two distinct colour options for this smartphone.

The forthcoming Vivo V29e's camera arrangement is anticipated to include two circular camera islands housing a dual rear camera configuration. A rear-mounted 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera may work in conjunction with the primary 64-megapixel camera to provide OIS (Optical Image Stabilisation) capability.

The phone is believed to come with an excellent 50-megapixel front-facing camera to take selfies and enable video calls.

According to another rumour, the Vivo V29e would include a large 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,300 nit maximum brightness, 360Hz PWM dimming capability, and a remarkable 93.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The Snapdragon 695 SoC is anticipated to power this smartphone, which will also have 8GB of RAM for lag-free performance. According to reports, the phone has a powerful 5,000mAh battery that supports 44W rapid charging.