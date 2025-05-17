Vivo V50 Elite Edition Launched In India With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Chip; Check Price, Battery And Camera

Vivo V50 Elite Edition India Launch: Vivo has launched a brand-new variant of its upper-mid-range smartphone V50 Elite Edition In India. This time, the company has bundled it with a wireless earbuds Vivo TWS 3e in Dark Indigo colour. The latest smartphone is available in a 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration. In terms of design and specifications, the latest version features a design and specifications similar to the standard Vivo V50, which was launched in the country in February. The company claims that the smartphone will receive three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Specifications

The smartphone features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of peak local brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC chipset and runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15. The latest device houses a 6,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

On the photography front, it boasts a Zeiss-backed dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultrawide lens, along with a 50MP front camera. It includes an optical in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication and offers connectivity options like dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, and USB 3.2 Type-C. Adding further, the smartphone comes with an AI features like Circle to Search, AI Screen Translation and Live Call Translation, AI Transcript Assist, AI SuperLink and AI Eraser.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Price In India

The smartphone is priced at Rs 41,999 and is available across Amazon, Flipkart Vivo, and in retail stores across India. It comes in Rose Red colour. Consumers can purchase it through Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo’s official website, and authorised retail stores across India. Meanwhile, the Vivo TWS 3e earphones are priced at Rs. 1,899.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Bank Offers

Online buyers can get up to Rs 3,000 instant cashback using HDFC, SBI, or Axis Bank cards, or opt for an exchange bonus of up to ₹3,000. They can also avail of no-cost EMI options for up to six months. Meanwhile, offline customers can enjoy an instant discount of up to Rs 3,000 when using cards from SBI, Kotak, American Express, HSBC, DBS, IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank, Bobcard, and Federal Bank.