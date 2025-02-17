Vivo V50 Launched In India With 50MP Selfie Camera And AI Transcript Assist Feature; Check Specs, Price And Launch Offers

Vivo V50 Price In India: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo has launched the Vivo V50 smartphone in India. The new smartphone V50 succeeds the Vivo V40 series launched last year. The Vivo V50 is offered in three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB, 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB storage model. The device also comes with AI-powered features and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15 out of the box. The smartphone is offered in three colour options: Rose Red, Starry Blue, and Titanium Grey.

The Vivo V50 smartphone is claimed to have IP68+IP69 ratings for dust and splash resistance. It is touted to be the slimmest smartphone in the segment, featuring ZEISS-tuned camera. The phone is equipped with several AI features Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, Live Call Translation and more.

When craftsmanship meets elegance, the vivo V50 is born—in Rose Red and Starry Night.



An experience awaits. Pre-book now!https://t.co/q44clUx0Sz#vivoV50 #ZEISSPortraitSoPro pic.twitter.com/bky11eeR0Q — vivo India (@Vivo_India) February 17, 2025

Vivo V50 Pre-Booking And Availability

The handset is available for pre-booking from today. It will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart, Amazon and the Vivo India e-store starting February 25.

Vivo V50 Price In India And Launch Offers

The Vivo V50 comes in three variants. The base model features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs 34,999. Other options include an 8GB + 256GB variant for Rs 36,999 and a 12GB + 512GB model for Rs 40,999. As part of the launch offers, buyers can avail a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI Bank credit card transactions. Adding further, the smartphone is available with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI options.

Moreover, the buyers will receive a 1-year free extended warranty on the Vivo V50. Additionally, the Vivo TWS 3e can be purchased for just Rs 1,499 when bundled with the smartphone. Customers can also opt for up to 70 per cent assured buyback by paying Rs 499.

Vivo V50 Specifications:

The handset features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,392 pixels, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 4,500 nits of peak local brightness, offering a sharp and vibrant viewing experience. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, ensuring smooth performance.

The phone is powered by a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging ensures extended usage with quick recharge times. For photography, the rear setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with OIS (f/1.88 aperture) and a 50MP ultrawide shooter (f/2.0 aperture). The 50MP front camera (f/2.0 aperture) is designed for high-quality selfies and video calls, enhanced by AI Facial Contouring Technology to refine facial proportions.

The phone also features the Wedding Portrait Studio feature, offering five unique film tones—Cold Film, Sunshine, Collection of Lost Pieces, Vivid, and Wedding—to enhance wedding photography. Other features include an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, OTG, and USB 3.2 Type-C for seamless connectivity.

Vivo V50 AI Features

The Vivo V50 comes with AI-powered tools to enhance user experience. Live Call Translation provides real-time speech-to-text translation during calls, while AI Transcript Assist converts audio recordings into text.

The AI Screen Translation feature translates on-screen text instantly, and Circle to Search allows users to perform visual searches on Google with simple gestures.