Vivo V60 5G Likely To Launch In India; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Display, And Price

Vivo V60 5G India Launch: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is likely to unveil a new smartphone in its mid-range V series soon, following the popularity of the Vivo V50 5G series. The upcoming device is expected to arrive in August.

However, no official details have been revealed by the company yet. The much-anticipated V series model is expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S30, which was previously launched in China.

Vivo V60 5G Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, and up to 1300 nits of HBM brightness. Under the hood, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and backed by a massive 6500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging.

On the photography front, the device is likely to sport a ZEISS-branded triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 3x optical zoom.

For videos and selfies, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP front-facing camera. The Vivo V60 5G is expected to run on Android 16-based FuntouchOS and could launch in Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold colour options.

Vivo V60 5G Price in India (Expected)

The smartphone could be priced between Rs. 37,000 and Rs. 40,000 in India. However, the official pricing and details about the available storage variants are yet to be confirmed.