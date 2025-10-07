Vivo V60 5G Review: Slim Phone With Big Battery And Pro Camera; Check 5 Pros And 3 Cons

Vivo V60 5G Review: In the crowded mid-range smartphone market, where brands compete with flashy features and value-for-money specs, the Vivo V60 5G stands out for its stylish design, strong battery life, and excellent cameras, all packed into a slim and elegant body. Launched in August 12, 2025 as the successor to the popular V50, it houses a massive 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery inside a 7.53mm thin body weighing just 192 grams, making it one of the slimmest phones with a large battery.

Its Zeiss-tuned triple 50-megapixel camera setup promises high-quality photos for portrait lovers and content creators. The Vivo V60 continues its legacy as the go-to wedding phone, now with significant upgrades. The device offers multiple focal lengths from 23mm to 100mm, along with an India-exclusive Wedding Vlog Mode.

Notably, the Vivo V60 5G is priced at Rs 36,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant, Rs 38,999 for the 8GB RAM+256GB storage variant, Rs 40,999 for the 12GB RAM+256GB storage model, and Rs 45,999 for the top-end 12GB RAM+512GB storage option. It is available in three colour options: Mist Gray, Moonlit Blue, and Auspicious Gold. The phone can potentially withstand submersion in up to 1.5 metres of water for around 80 minutes.

Vivo V60 5G: Design And Build

The Vivo V60 features a sleek, premium design with a thickness of just 7.53mm and a weight of 192g, housing a massive 6500mAh battery without feeling bulky. Its quad-curved body in colors like Moonlit Blue offers a comfortable grip and fingerprint-resistant back, enhanced by IP68+IP69 water and dust resistance for durability against high-pressure jets and submersion up to 1.5m for 120 minutes. The Schott Diamond Shield glass provides 37% better drop resistance than predecessors, though the camera bump may wobble on flat surfaces without a case.

Vivo V60 5G: Display

The smartphone is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED panel at 1080x2392 resolution and 388ppi, the Vivo V60 delivers vibrant colors with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for smooth scrolling. Peak brightness reaches 5000 nits, ensuring visibility in direct sunlight, while the quad-curved edges create an immersive experience for videos and gaming without frequent accidental touches due to software optimizations. Overall, it's well-suited for multimedia consumption on platforms like YouTube and Netflix, with P3 wide color gamut for accurate visuals.

Vivo V60 5G Performance

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, the Vivo V60 handles everyday tasks like browsing, calls, and light multitasking with snappy responsiveness. It performs adequately in casual gaming but may lag in intensive titles due to the older storage standard, which is slower than UFS 3.1 or 4.0 found in competitors. For non-gamers, the upgrade from the previous Gen 3 ensures reliable daily use without overheating issues. (Also Read: Tecno Pova Slim 5G Review: World’s Slimmest Smartphone That Doesn’t Compromise On Battery Life – Check Pros and Cons)

Vivo V60 5G Camera

The ZEISS-co-engineered triple rear setup includes a 50MP main Sony IMX776 sensor, 50MP telephoto Sony IMX882 with 3x optical zoom (up to 10x digital), and 8MP ultrawide, producing sharp daylight shots and precise portraits with natural bokeh. The 50MP front camera captures detailed selfies, supported by AI tools like Four-Season Portrait for seasonal effects, Image Expander for edge reconstruction, and Magic Move for subject repositioning. While low-light ultrawide performance lacks detail and the field of view isn't expansive, video recording in 4K suits vlogs, though AI sharpening can sometimes soften high-zoom images.

Vivo V60 5G Battery And Charging

The 6500mAh silicon-carbon battery offers exceptional endurance, lasting over 24 hours with mixed usage including social media, streaming, and casual gaming. It supports 90W FlashCharge, achieving a full charge from 0-100% in about an hour, which is efficient for quick top-ups. This large capacity sets it apart in the mid-range, ensuring reliability for heavy users without frequent recharges.

Vivo V60 5G Software

The smartphone run Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15. The smartphone provides a clean, animated interface with four years of OS updates and six years of security patches for long-term support. AI integrations like Erase for removing objects and Super Telephoto for enhancing distant shots add practical value, though some bloatware from Vivo apps requires manual disabling. The UI is customizable with widgets, but it can feel slightly cluttered compared to stock Android alternatives. (Also Read: OPPO K13 5G Review: Big Battery, Smooth Display, Snapdragon Power Under Rs 20,000; Check 6 Reasons To Buy, 3 To Skip This Phone)

Vivo V60 5G Pros

The Vivo V60 features a 7.53mm thin quad-curved body at 192g, offering durability against water jets and submersion up to 1.5m for 120 minutes, ideal for everyday rugged use.

It delivers 5000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and 120Hz refresh rate for sharp, immersive visuals even in sunlight, with DCI-P3 color gamut for accurate media viewing.

The silicon-carbon battery provides over 24 hours of mixed usage, enhanced by 90W FlashCharge for a full charge in about an hour, ensuring reliable power for heavy users.

The 50MP main, 50MP telephoto with 3x zoom, and 50MP selfie setup excels in portraits and daylight shots, with AI tools like object removal and underwater mode for versatile photography.

The chipset handles multitasking and casual gaming smoothly with up to 12GB RAM, supported by Android 15 Funtouch OS 15 offering four years of updates and AI productivity features.

Vivo V60 5G Cons

The older storage standard results in slower app loading and file transfers compared to UFS 3.1 in rivals, affecting intensive tasks despite adequate daily performance.

Without a microSD slot, users are limited to internal 128GB or 256GB variants, which may not suffice for media-heavy users needing more space.

The 8MP sensor lacks detail and autofocus in dim conditions, producing noisy images and limiting its utility for landscapes or group shots at night.

Vivo V60 5G Verdict And Alternative Options

The Vivo V60 stands out as one of the most balanced mid-range smartphones of 2025, delivering premium design, exceptional battery life, and versatile ZEISS-tuned cameras that punch above its Rs 36,999 price point, making it ideal for photographers and daily users seeking style and endurance without flagship costs.

While it excels in imaging and portability, minor shortcomings in storage speed and ultrawide performance prevent it from perfection, positioning it as a strong recommendation over competitors like the Realme GT 7 for those prioritizing cameras and battery over raw gaming power. Adding further, OnePlus 13s, realme GT 7 Pro and Nothing Phone 3 are also the options for consumers in the 50,000 price segment.