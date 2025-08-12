Vivo V60 Is Set To Launch In India Today With Zeiss Triple Camera System; Check Expected Specs, Price

Vivo V60 India Launch: Vivo is set to launch its latest V-series smartphone — Vivo V60 in the Indian market today. The upcoming smartphone will succeed the last year launched Vivo V50. The device is likely to arrive with major camera upgrades, a large battery and a mid-to-high tier chipset aimed at photography-led buyers. Moreover, the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with Google Gemini features, including the Gemini Live. The handset will also offer AI captioned and AI smart call assistant.

How To Watch Vivo V60 Launch Event Live In India

The Vivo V60 launch will be livestreamed on Vivo India’s social media channels and also on the company’s official YouTube channel from 12 p.m. onwards.

Vivo V60 Specifications (Expected)

According to media reports, the Vivo V60 will run Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. It will feature a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera system with AI-driven imaging and productivity tools. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, which Vivo claims offers a 27% increase in CPU performance and a 30% improvement in GPU capabilities.

Vivo V60 Price In India (Expected)

The V60 is expected to be priced between Rs 37,000 and Rs 40,000, marking a modest increase over the V50’s base 8GB+128GB model, which was priced at Rs 34,999.