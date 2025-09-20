Vivo V60e 5G Likely To Make Debut In India; Check Expected Camera, Battery, Design, Price And Availability

Vivo V60e 5G India Launch: Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo V60e 5G smartphone, about a month after introducing the Vivo V60 in India. The new model will likely sit below the Vivo V60 in the lineup and could come in gold and purple colour options. Leaks suggest that Vivo will highlight its durable build, with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The display is also expected to feature Diamond Shield Glass for extra protection. Adding further, the company has promised three major Android OS updates and five years of security patches for the phone.

Vivo V60e Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, built on a 4nm process and capable of reaching a peak clock speed of 2.5GHz. It is said to house a large 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, ensuring long-lasting performance with quick recharges.

On the photography front, the phone could feature a dual-camera setup, though exact details are yet to be revealed. In terms of durability, the Vivo V60e is reported to come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, offering solid protection against tough conditions.

The image suggests that the Vivo V60e will feature a design similar to the Vivo V60, sporting a vertical dual-camera setup on the top right, accompanied by an LED ring light beside the camera module.

Vivo V60e Price In India And Availability (Expected)

The Vivo V60e is expected to start at around Rs 28,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The mid-tier model with 256GB storage could be priced at Rs 30,999, while the top-end version featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage may come in at around Rs 31,999.

The smartphone is expected to launch this month and will likely be available through major e-commerce platforms as well as offline retail stores. The phone is positioned in the Rs 30,000 segment, it is anticipated to take on established rivals such as OnePlus, iQOO, and Samsung.