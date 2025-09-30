Vivo V60e 5G Set To Launch In India, May Debut With 200MP Main Camera And AI Features; Check Expected Specs, Launch Date, And Price

Vivo V60e India Launch: Vivo is set to launch a new smartphone, the Vivo V60e 5G, in the Indian market. The much-anticipated device will join the existing Vivo V60 series in the country. It is confirmed to debut an India-exclusive photography feature called AI Festival Portrait. According to a microsite on Vivo India’s website, the phone will be available in two color options: Elite Purple and Noble Gold.

Vivo has also confirmed that the V60e will receive three Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates. The phone will run on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 and is expected to feature a quad-curved display with minimal bezels and a hole-punch selfie camera. The chipset details have not been revealed yet.

The Vivo V60e is confirmed to include several AI features, including AI Captions, which can transcribe, translate, and summarize meetings in real time. The phone will also support Gemini. Adding further, it may introduce AI Festival Portrait, adding warmth, glow, and festive lights to photos. Like the Vivo V60, the upcoming handset is confirmed to come with AI Four Season Portrait and Image Expander features.

Vivo V60e Specifications (Expected)

The smartphone is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. It may pack a 6500mAh battery with 90W wired charging and feature an OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth performance and long-lasting usage. On the photography front, the phone is rumored to have a dual rear setup with a 200MP primary camera with OIS and 30x zoom, alongside an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

The smartphone may come with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings and Diamond Shield Glass for extra protection. For selfies, the device is expected to sport a 50MP front camera with a 92-degree field of view.

Vivo V60e Price In India And Launch Date (Leaked)

According to some media reports, the screenshots from Flipkart suggest three storage options for the device: 8GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 256GB, and 12GB RAM + 256GB. The leaked prices are Rs 28,749, Rs 30,749, and Rs 32,749, respectively. While these seem reasonable for a mid-range phone, official pricing will be confirmed once the company makes an announcement. Adding further, the Vivo V60e 5G may debut in India on 7 October 2025.