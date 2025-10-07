Vivo V60e Launched In India With 50MP Eye Auto-Focus Group Selfie Camera – Check Display, Battery, Price, And Availability

Vivo V60e India Launch And Price: Vivo has launched the Vivo V60e smartphone under premium segment in India, expanding its mid-range smartphone portfolio ahead of the festive season. The Vivo V60e runs on Android 15-based FuntouchOS 15, promising smooth multitasking and enhanced user experience. Notably, the Chinese smartphone brand is arriving just three months after the launch of the Vivo V60 in August.

The Vivo V60e will be available in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colour options. It is offered in three storage options: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB. The phone is 7.55mm thick and weighs 190 grams. Moreover, the company has introduced a suite of AI features like AI Captions, AI Erase 3.0, AI Smart Call Assistant, and Gemini. It is IP68 + IP69 rated for dust and water resistance as well.

Furthermore, the company said that it is India's first phone to be equipped with AI Festival Portrait, AI Four Season Portrait, and Image Expander features.

Vivo V60e Specifications

The device comes with a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, 1.07 billion colors, and Low Blue Light certifications for comfortable viewing. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The device houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support and supports features like NFC, an IR Blaster, and a 360-degree Omnidirectional Antenna for enhanced connectivity. On the photography front, the smartphone comes with a 200-megapixel primary camera with OIS—Vivo’s first in the V series—alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. On the front, it sports a 50-megapixel Eye Auto-Focus Group Selfie Camera with AI Aura Light Portrait support for crisp and vibrant selfies. (Also Read: OxygenOS and OriginOS Android 16 Update Launching In October: Will OnePlus Follow Apple With Its Own Dynamic Island? Check Eligible Smartphones)

Vivo V60e Price In India And Availability

The Vivo V60e is priced in India starting at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model comes at Rs. 31,999, while the top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 33,999. The smartphone will be available from October 10 via the Vivo India online store, Flipkart, Amazon, and offline retail outlets.