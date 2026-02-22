Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Battery, Performance, Camera and Price in India explained; Which one should you buy in India?

Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15 price in India: Are you planning to upgrade your Android phone but feeling confused by too many premium options? You’re not alone. With brands offering powerful processors, stunning high-refresh-rate displays, advanced camera systems, and sleek designs, choosing the right smartphone has become more challenging than ever.

Today’s buyers want more than just speed. They look for a complete experience that includes smooth gaming, social-media-ready photos, reliable battery life, and a device that feels premium in hand. That is exactly where the latest contenders step in, promising flagship-level features without entering the ultra-premium category. If you are looking for top performance and well-rounded features, this comparison highlights some of the most exciting Android smartphones available in the ₹50,000 price segment.

Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Display

The Vivo V70 Elite features a 6.59-inch 1.5K flat AMOLED display with HDR10+ support, offering a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. It also comes with 4320Hz PWM dimming to reduce eye strain and delivers an impressive peak brightness of up to 5000 nits for enhanced outdoor visibility.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R sports a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel with a variable refresh rate ranging from 60Hz to 165Hz, ensuring adaptive performance. The device supports 3840Hz PWM dimming along with DC dimming and is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i for added durability.

Adding further, the Oppo Reno 15 packs a 6.59-inch LTPS AMOLED display with a resolution of 1256x2760 pixels (FHD+). It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass protection, and a sleek bezel-less design with a punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Battery

The Vivo V70 Elite comes equipped with a 6500mAh (typical) battery supported by 90W fast charging. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 15R packs a larger 7400mAh (typical) battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. The Oppo Reno 15 features a 6500mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC charging via a USB Type-C port.

Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Chipsets

In terms of performance, the Vivo V70 Elite is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 (4nm) chipset paired with the Adreno 735 GPU, delivering strong flagship-level performance. The OnePlus 15R takes performance a step further with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) and the more powerful Adreno 840 GPU, offering superior processing and graphics capabilities for demanding tasks and gaming. The Oppo Reno 15, on the other hand, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, which is a mid-to-upper mid-range chipset that balances efficiency and everyday performance.

Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Durability

In the durability segment, the Vivo V70 Elite comes with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, ensuring protection against dust, splashes, and even high-pressure water exposure. The OnePlus 15R also offers IP68 + IP69 ratings, making it reliable for everyday spills and submersion. Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno 15 5G series stands out with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications, delivering enhanced protection against dust, splashes, high-pressure jets, and deep water submersion.

Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Camera

The Vivo V70 Elite features a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3x periscope telephoto camera with OIS. It also offers Aura Light support and records up to 4K 60fps video. On the front, it houses a 50MP autofocus selfie camera with 4K video support.

The OnePlus 15R comes with a dual rear camera system comprising a 50MP main sensor with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, supporting up to 4K 120fps video recording. It features a 32MP autofocus front camera capable of shooting up to 4K 30fps videos. Meanwhile, the OPPO Reno 15 offers a 50MP wide-angle primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. For selfies, it includes a 50MP wide-angle front camera with screen flash support for brighter low-light shots.

Vivo V70 Elite Vs OnePlus 15R Vs Oppo Reno 15: Price

In India, the Vivo V70 Elite starts at Rs 51,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs 56,999. The top-end 12GB + 512GB version costs Rs 61,999. The OnePlus 15R begins at Rs 47,999 and is offered in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno 15 is priced at Rs 45,999 for the 8GB + 256GB, Rs 48,999 for the 12GB + 256GB, and Rs 53,999 for the 12GB + 512GB variant.