Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite India launch for Feb 19, could debut with 6,500mAh battery; Check expected display, camera, price, pre-bookings date and more

Vivo V70 Series India Launch Date: Chinese smartphone brand Vivo is preparing to expand its V series in India. The company is set to launch the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite smartphones on February 19, 2026, at 12 PM IST. The Vivo V70 is expected to be available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite may come in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black.

The Vivo V70 is likely to be offered in two variants. The V70 Elite, on the other hand, could feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Both smartphones are teased to have ultra-slim 1.25mm bezels, which are claimed to be the narrowest in the under Rs 50,000 segment in India.

Vivo V70 specifications (Expected)

The standard Vivo V70 is expected to come with a 6.59-inch OLED display that supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. The phone may also pack a large 6,500mAh battery with fast charging support.

On the photography front, the device is likely to feature Zeiss-tuned lenses for better photo quality. It may include a 50MP main camera, a 50MP night telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and quality video calls, there is a 50MP shooter at the front. (Also Read: India’s Slimmest Big-Battery Phone: iQOO 15R India launch on Feb 24, could debut with Q2 gaming chip and One Tap Transfer; Check expected price)

Vivo V70 Elite specifications (Expected)

The Vivo V70 Elite is expected to feature a 6.59-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smooth performance. It may offer a peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits, making the screen easily visible even under direct sunlight. The phone is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor and could pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support.

The device is also tipped to come with an IP68 or IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. For photography, it may sport a triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP night telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies and quality video calls, there is a 50MP shooter at the front.

Vivo V70 and V70 Elite India price in India and pre-bookings date

According to the leak, the Vivo V70 may be priced at Rs 45,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The Vivo V70 Elite is expected to start at Rs 51,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version. The 12GB + 256GB model could be priced at Rs 56,999, while the top-end 12GB + 512GB variant may cost Rs 61,999. (Also Read: India AI Summit 2026 Day 2: Microsoft founder Bill Gates to attend global event, Gates foundation clarifies after name dropped amid Epstein files backlash)

The Pre-bookings are likely to begin on February 12 and continue until February 24, with sales starting from February 25. The launch event will be streamed live at 12 PM IST on YouTube and Vivo’s official social media channels.