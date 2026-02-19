Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite launched in India with OriginOS 6 and 4D gaming vibration; Check camera, display battery, price and sale date

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite Price In India: Vivo has launched the Vivo V70 Series 5G in India, introducing two new smartphones, the Vivo V70 and the Vivo V70 Elite. The latest lineup features upgraded processors, ZEISS-branded cameras, and a premium design language. The launch comes just a few months after the company introduced the Vivo V60 series. The Vivo V60 debuted in August last year, followed by the V60e in October.

The Vivo V70 is available in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow colour options. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite is offered in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black colour variants. The Vivo V70 series sports a flat aerospace-grade aluminium frame. The back panel is made of glass and features a matte finish.

Both the Vivo V70 and V70 Elite come with 4D gaming vibration and carry IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. Both models measure under 7.6mm in thickness. The Vivo V70 also features the segment’s narrowest bezels, measuring just 0.125 cm. Adding further, the V70 series runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. Both smartphones will receive four years of OS updates and six years of security patches.

Vivo V70 specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.59-inch AMOLED display offering 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device also integrates several AI-powered features, including AI Audio Noise Eraser, AI Floral Blessing, the limited-time India-exclusive AI Holi Portrait, and AI Magic Weather, among others.

On the photography front, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, while the front houses a 50MP selfie camera. It is backed by a massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging

Vivo V70 Elite specifications

The smartphone sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display offering a 1.5K resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits for vibrant visuals and smooth scrolling. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor, coupled with 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1 storage for fast and efficient performance. Backed by a massive 6,500mAh battery, the device weighs 194 grams.

On the photography front, it features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, along with a 50MP front-facing camera for selfies. The handset also comes equipped with several AI-driven features, including AI Audio Noise Eraser, AI Floral Blessing, a limited-time India-exclusive AI Holi Portrait mode, and AI Magic Weather, among others.

Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite price in India and Availability

The Vivo V70 series has been launched in multiple variants. The Vivo V70 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 49,999. Meanwhile, the Vivo V70 Elite starts at Rs 51,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 56,999, and the top-end 12GB RAM with 512GB storage option comes at Rs 61,999.

The Vivo V70 series is currently available for pre-orders and will go on sale starting February 26. Buyers can purchase the smartphones via the Vivo e-store, leading e-commerce platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, as well as select retail outlets and stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.