Vivo V70, Vivo V70 Elite likely to launch in India; Check expected display, battery, camera, design, processor, price and other specs

Vivo V70 series India Launch: Vivo is gearing up to launch the Vivo X200T smartphone in India on January 17. But the company isn’t slowing down. According to recent leaks, Vivo is already preparing its next mid-premium lineup, the Vivo V70 series, expected to launch in India next month.

The series is said to include the Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite, with rumours of a V70 FE model as well. The Vivo V70 may come in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow, while the V70 Elite could be available in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Black. Reports also suggest the phones will feature IP68 dust and water resistance.

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite specifications (Expected)

The Vivo V70 and V70 Elite are expected to feature a squircle-shaped camera module on the back, housing three lenses in a design reminiscent of the iPhone. On the front, both phones are said to sport a small punch-hole cutout and minimal bezels for a sleek look. They are likely to come with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the V70 Elite is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the standard V70 could feature the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Both devices are expected to pack a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. (Also Read: Republic Day 2026: Google Doodle celebrates India’s remarkable space journey; Why ISRO takes centre stage; Check key achievements)

In terms of cameras, leaks suggest a consistent setup across the lineup: a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, with the telephoto likely carrying ZEISS branding for sharper portraits and improved colour accuracy.

The phones are expected to run OriginOS 6 out of the box, bringing features like Origin Island, Office Kit, and Flip Cards, along with AI-powered modes such as AI Holi Festival Portrait, AI Magic Weather, and Flowing Blessing for enhanced photography and creative effects.

Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite price and India launch (Expected)

According to reports, the Vivo V70 series is likely to launch in India between February 9 and 15. The series is expected to be priced in the range of Rs 45,000 to Rs 55,000, targeting the mid-premium segment.